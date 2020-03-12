Custom 1960 Buick LeSabre Is the Red Treat of the Day

There are quite a few people out there who believe the design lines of the cars made in the 1950s and 1960s will never be matched again. It was a time when imagination ran rampant, and carmakers did not shy away from coming up with revolutionary lines, convoluting curves, and front ends so expressive you could mistake them for a face.
Part of that family of visually tasty cars is the Buick LeSabre. Introduced in 1959, it helped shape the decade perhaps more than others, as it was one of the few that included in its design elements taken from aviation. The LeSabre is also known because of its tail fins, and the frowning face that made it so expressive.
On the custom build we have in the gallery above there’s a LeSabre whose bright red paint kind of dilutes all that. It’s not bad looking, by any means, but it seems to tone down some of the car’s defining traits.
The model is on the waiting list for cars to sell during the Mecum Glendale sale in Arizona on Friday. The restomod is red inside and out, with a few touches of white on the interior and the powered top, and some chrome on the wheels and other body elements.
Under the very long hood sits a 455 ci engine (7.4 liters) linked to an automatic transmission and with 52,000 miles (83,600 km) since completed. It’s not exactly brand new, but it’s not old either.
Being a custom build, the car packs amenities that were not available back when it was first produced. The most impressive of them are the sound amplifiers hidden in the trunk, which help along a high-power sound system.
Mecum does not say how much it hopes to fetch for this 1960 Buick LeSabre later this week. More details on the build can be found in the listing.
