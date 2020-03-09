1972 Dodge Demon Looks Like It Escaped from Hell, Restoration Badly Needed

More often than not, the cars that go under the hammer at various auctions across the U.S. are in tip-top condition. No matter how each build started, the end result is a shiny hunk of metal that sells for big bucks.
There are, of course, beat down vehicles that sell at auctions as well, but even those have been tampered with in one way or another. A bad-looking exterior look is sweetened, for instance, by a carefully crafted interior, or an engine so good it makes the unpleasant body matter no more.
It’s not that often that we come across cars in their pre-customization condition. But such a thing has been known to happen, and when it does all sorts of ideas pop into our heads.
The car in the gallery above is a 1972 Dodge Demon – the original, 2-door fastback based on the Dart of the same era. It comes with no upgrades whatsoever, and seems like a perfect canvas for a customization process.
The exterior is covered in rust - or, to use the industry’s favorite word, patina. It spreads like cancer to the hood, over the cracked windshield and onto the roof and all the way to the rear end. As an extra, there are holes where the Demon badges used to be, a touch of unreadable graffiti on the side, and no rear window.
The interior is in even worse shape: cracked dashboard, seats that can no longer hold themselves together, dangling wires, and inches upon inches of dust.
Under the hood, a once glorious 340ci V8 engine (5.6-liters) sits in a rusted bay, and there’s no indication that it is still in running order.
The Dodge Demon, exactly as seen in the gallery above, goes under the hammer this week during the Mecum auction in Glendale. It may not be the best catch, but it could surely make an interesting starting point for a future classic build.
