Rallye Green 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible Is All About Factory Specs

The trick when starting a car restoration process is to keep as close to the original design as possible, and that includes the mechanical parts. In the case of iconic American cars, garages tend to get sidetracked from this goal more often than not.
That doesn't seem to be the case with the people behind this 1969 Chevrolet Camaro in convertible form. If we are to trust what they say about the car on the listing page of the Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach auction, the only way you could get one closer to factory spec is to travel back in time to 1969.
The car in the gallery above was in the hands of a single owner for more than 40 years. Even so, in recent years it was not its best self, so some work needed to be done to it. And the path chosen for this task was factory-spec restoration.
The car hides the original 350ci V8 (5.7-liters) under its hood, linked to the original 4-speed manual transmission. Both have been tampered with, but only as a means to get them back to factory condition. As a whole, the engine has 74,818 miles on it (120,400 km), but only 500 of them (800 km) have been traveled post-restoration.
Other than that, we’re being told the body panels (now painted in Rallye Green), most of the materials, and all other mechanical hardware are the original ones fitted by Chevy on the car. The exceptions are the carpet, which was replaced with a new one that matches the color of the stock one, and the lower trim interior kick panel, which also had to be replaced.
The car sells this April with no reserve at the said auction, and it will do so complete with the original dealership window sticker, owner's manuals, warranty cards, glovebox packet and even dealer delivery checklist.
