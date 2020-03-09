Modern Porsche 935 Rendered, Looks Better than Most Racers

I have yet to meet a car guy or gal who doesn't love the 2019 Porsche 935 revival. Then again, this doesn't mean the official approach is the only one when it comes to bringing Moby Dick back. Let's take the rendering we have here, for instance.
This pixel worl attempts to bring us a modern interpretation of the 1979 Porsche 935 K3. However, instead on focusing solely on the all-rounded styling that's part of Zuffenhausen's slightly understated design aura, the digital portrait adds an angular approach that brings an extra touch of aggression.
And while the actual new-age 935 uses a horizontal lighting signature up front, this one comes with vertical LED stripes. Nevertheless, if we move over to the posterior of the vehicle, we'll notice the side-to-side LED bar that now defines every Porsche model in the range. The super-sized Turbofan wheels also make sure this is a contraption you'll never forget.
The famous Apple Computer livery has been revived too, with this being one of the retro attires that gets plenty of attention these days.
As for the name behind these pixels, we're talking about Artem Neretin, who's a lead exterior designer at Nissan Europe - penning specialists working for big names often take the time to sketch outside the box in their spare time.
For the record, the 1973 K3 is a fitting theme for custom incarnation. That's because this was developed by German crew Kremer Racing in parallel to the factory racecar, due to Porsche not being happy with placing the 935 in the hands of private teams.
The German company still plays with Porschas these days, with this 997 Neunelfer-destined K3 kit, being an example as good as any - you should know the package preserves the road-legal status of the 911, which makes for one of its greatest assets (as you know, the 911 GT2 RS-based 2019 Porsche 935 is confined to the track).
