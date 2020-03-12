Modernized McLaren F1 Shows Amazing "Industrial" Design

Woking's design language has become more aggressive following the said absence and this can clearly be seen in a pair of renderings revolving around the F1 - while the first aims to give the max speed hero a Senna makeover like it's 1995 all over again (read: three years after the car was introduced), the second blends the F1 styling with elements from contemporary Maccas, such as the Senna GTR motorsport machine.
However, the pixel painting that now hangs on our screens is different. Instead of using a more dramatic approach or trying to throw fresh elements into the mix, this rendering brings the look of the F1 up to date while using a more conservative path, as if the shift mentioned above had never happened.
Spdesignsest, the digital label behind the work, has also placed the original V12 monster below its creation, so you can easily spot the results of the time travel. In fact, thanks to the second social media post below, you'll get to see more hues for the pixel-sharpened McLare F1, so you can pick your favorite attire (make sure to use the swipe feature).
Of course, the comparison to the Senna is inevitable, albeit not a simple task - the controversial design of the 800 hp track-savvy beast means some of you might choose the updated F1 over its new-age sibling.
