Custom 1967 Chevrolet C10 Is How You Make a White Pickup Look Great

We’re used to having our custom Chevrolet C10s pickups served as colorful dishes. Over the past few months or so, we had a black and red one, an eye-popping green one, and a version in polished metal so cold it gave us chills.
Going for a white paint job on any build is a risky proposition. White is not exactly the best choice of colors for a custom car, despite the fact that as far as production vehicles are concerned, white is, alongside black, among the best sellers.
Because custom usually means out of the ordinary, one would expect colors as rare as possible to be used, so that the completed build sticks out like a sore thumb. White usually does not let that happen.
It kind of does if we’re talking about this pickup here, though. Having started life as a regular 1967 Chevrolet C10, this machine went down the usual path for its breed and ended up in a garage somewhere to be made more than it ever was.
The C10 you see in the gallery above was one of the vehicles on the floor of the SEMA show in 2017. It perfectly blends the white of the bodywork with a camel interior, copper wheels and roof, and the metallic chrome of the engine. The only things that don’t seem quite at home on this pickup are the red Chevy bowtie at the front and the red stoplights at the rear.
The pickup looks great, and it must be driving great too. In the white engine bay sits a 5.3-liter LS engine linked to an automatic transmission, and with just 1,800 miles on it since it was tucked in there.
This custom C10 is on the list of cars that will go under the hammer this Friday during the Mecum auction in Glendale. There is no estimate as to how much it is expected to fetch.
