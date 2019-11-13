autoevolution
 

White and Black Remain the Most Popular Non-Colors for Cars in 2019

13 Nov 2019, 12:28 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
For all the thought and consideration each potential car buyer puts into choosing the right color for their car, the result remains predictable enough. Sure, we still see cars in the most surprising, outstanding shades, but they are not the norm.
6 photos
Fiat 500Opel AdamOpel AdamRenault TwingoRenault Twingo
For the year 2019, the norm remains white, Philadelphia-based Axalta Coating Systems, which provides paints for the auto industry, reveals in its 67th report on color preferences. The 2019 Global Automotive Color Popularity Report crowns white as the most popular car color in the world.

Sure, there are some regional variations depending on geography, weather and cultural influences, but overall, white reigns supreme with 38%. It’s the ninth consecutive year when white earns top prize, FYI. Its equally famous non-color sibling, black, comes in second with 19%, while their offspring, gray, ranks third with 13%.

White, black, gray (and silver) cars make up 80% of all the cars in the world. How’s that for lack of diversity?

If you believe researchers claiming that white and black vehicles are the most likely to be involved in an accident, now you also know why: because cars in this color are the most common, numbers of them being involved in accidents are also higher. It’s not so much that they’re more prone to accidents or that they’re accident-magnets. It’s a matter of percentages, actually.

Back to the most popular colors, Axalta says that the only remarkable difference this year is that silver has fallen out of owners’ preferences. Back in 2010, it topped the list, with 26% of the market share, but in 2019, it has reaches its lowest percentage in more than 10 years.

White, black, gray and silver automobiles make up a total of 80% of vehicles around the world, according to the survey, with white remaining on top at 38%, followed by black at 19% and gray with 13%. Silver topped the list in 2010, representing 26% of the market, but is now at its lowest percentage in more than 10 years.

“We are starting to see other colors make moves in popularity that might not have been thinkable in past years,” Axalta Global Product Manager Nancy Lockhart says in a statement. “For sure, the consumer is truly beginning to change the way they view their vehicle’s color, and Axalta is prepared to partner with our automotive customers to meet those needs.”

The colors that do seem to enjoy a boost in popularity are red, which is most popular in North America (with 9% of market share), blue, which is a hit in North America and Europe (10%), and brown / beige, which is a favorite in Russia (with 12%).
car color color Axalta study accident
press release
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road 2020 Skoda Octavia RS to Blend Performance and Practicality, Will Look Like This2020 Skoda Octavia RS to Blend Performance and Practicality, Will Look Like This
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Tech CEOs and Their Favorite Rides, From Collectibles to Daily DriversTech CEOs and Their Favorite Rides, From Collectibles to Daily Drivers
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Seriously Though, Water Served on Planes Isn’t Fit to Wash Your Hands WithSeriously Though, Water Served on Planes Isn’t Fit to Wash Your Hands With
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? The Stunts of Ford v Ferrari Look and Feel Real, Because They AreThe Stunts of Ford v Ferrari Look and Feel Real, Because They Are
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S How Skoda Octavia Beat Volkswagen Golf at Its Own GameHow Skoda Octavia Beat Volkswagen Golf at Its Own Game
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
SKODA Octavia CombiSKODA Octavia Combi MediumSKODA OctaviaSKODA Octavia CompactFORD Transit CustomFORD Transit Custom Large MPVBMW M2 CSBMW M2 CS CoupeHONDA Jazz / FitHONDA Jazz / Fit SmallAll car models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day