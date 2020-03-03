Black and Red 1971 Chevrolet C10 Pickup Is How You Make an Engine Irrelevant

If you were looking for the next pickup custom build to drool over, here it is: a 1971 Chevy C10 so neatly handled that it is nearly impossible not to like.
Over the past few months we’ve uncovered quite the number of remade C10s, each with its own allure, complexity, and even eye-popping colors. None of them seems to be as clean-cut as this one here.
Based on a 1971 C10 this pickup is all about three colors: black, chrome, and bright red.
The body of the truck is dressed on the outside in a soft shade of black that seems to change hues depending on the angle light hits it at. The same shade is used inside, on parts of the dashboard, steering wheel, and the floor.
Offsetting the black on the outside is the chrome on the Raceline wheels and the front bumper – there’s no such element at the rear. Inside, chrome is used on the doors, gauges, and the spokes of the steering wheel.
But neither the black nor the chrome are the stars of the show. What really catches the eye is the bright red used not only in the two-seat cabin, but also at the back, lining every single angle of the pickup’s bed. The contrast that is achieved this way is incredible, and makes this C10 unique in the world of its custom-made siblings.
For what is worth, there are some technical aspects to go with the vehicle, and even if they seem secondary to its beauty, here they are nonetheless: the power hood opens in the opposite direction and reveals a 350ci engine (5.7-liters), linked to it there is a 4-speed transmission, and the cab, bed sides and tailgate are “molded together.”
And speaking of the cab, if it seems a bit stranger than usual, that’s because it is: the length has been stretched by 6 inches, and the body pillars are now leaning 2 more inches forward.
This particular C10 is going under the hammer next week during the Mecum Glendale auction.
Based on a 1971 C10 this pickup is all about three colors: black, chrome, and bright red.
The body of the truck is dressed on the outside in a soft shade of black that seems to change hues depending on the angle light hits it at. The same shade is used inside, on parts of the dashboard, steering wheel, and the floor.
Offsetting the black on the outside is the chrome on the Raceline wheels and the front bumper – there’s no such element at the rear. Inside, chrome is used on the doors, gauges, and the spokes of the steering wheel.
But neither the black nor the chrome are the stars of the show. What really catches the eye is the bright red used not only in the two-seat cabin, but also at the back, lining every single angle of the pickup’s bed. The contrast that is achieved this way is incredible, and makes this C10 unique in the world of its custom-made siblings.
For what is worth, there are some technical aspects to go with the vehicle, and even if they seem secondary to its beauty, here they are nonetheless: the power hood opens in the opposite direction and reveals a 350ci engine (5.7-liters), linked to it there is a 4-speed transmission, and the cab, bed sides and tailgate are “molded together.”
And speaking of the cab, if it seems a bit stranger than usual, that’s because it is: the length has been stretched by 6 inches, and the body pillars are now leaning 2 more inches forward.
This particular C10 is going under the hammer next week during the Mecum Glendale auction.