Koenigsegg Gemera Four-Seater Picks Up Where the Bugatti 16C Galibier Left Off





Oh, and these open upwards thanks to something called Koenigsegg Automated Twisted Synchrohelix Actuation Doors. And, thanks to an extremely strong carbon fiber monocoque, there's no need for B-pillars.



In case you're wondering, the wheelbase sits at 3,000 mm/118.11 inches, which places it just above that of the Porsche Panamera, for instance.



As you've figured out by now, this is one for the family, with the list of coziness features involving goodies such as cold and warm cupholders, ISOFIX child seat latching points in the back, infotainment displays up front and in the back, memory foam heated seats, three climate zones, and many others. Interestingly, only the front seats are power-adjustable.



The occupants will be kept safe thanks to features ranging from all-wheel steering, AWD and all-wheel torque vectoring to advances electronic assistance systems and six "smart" airbags, among others.







This is a K machine, so you're all expecting jaw-dropping numbers. Well, here you go: 1.27 MW (1,727 PS) and 3,500 Nm, a 0 to 100 kph/62 mph time of 1.9 seconds a nicely rounded top speed of 400 kph/248 mph.



And, if you've paid attention to the



Dubbed a Tiny Friendly Giant (wait for it), the unit makes use of two turbos, while employing the company's trademark Freevalve technology (think: no cams), which the carmaker has been improving for years. As a result, it delivers 608 PS and 600 Nm of torque to the front axle. Koenigsegg even invites owners to bring the tank with second-generation ethanol of the CO2-neutral methanol, while your standard E85 will also do. The good old dinosaur juice? Here's what the press release says: "in worst case normal petrol".



The rest of the powaaah comes from three electric motors (one for each rear wheel and one attached to the crankshaft). Their combined output of 800 kW /1,115 PS can push the car to 300 kph/186 mph without needing to wake up that tiny giant. We're talking about a 16.6 kWh battery and this is 800V hardware, which ensures a quick charge - we are told that the Gemera can deliver an electric range of up to 50 km/36 miles.



And while the front axle features a hydraulic coupling, the kind we've met on the no-gearbox Regera, each of the rear electric motors come with a single-speed transmission that can be decoupled using a wet clutch, for when extra power must be traded in for a range boost.







What does the four-seater layout mean as far as the scale footprint is concerned? Well, in an apple-to-orange comparo, I'll mention that the Gemera weighs in at 1,715 kg dry (curb weight: 1,850 kg), while the Regera sits at 1,420 kg (curb weight: 1,628 kg) and the Jesko at 1,320 kg (curb weight: 1,320 kg).



While Bugatti has recently



Meanwhile, if we return to the Koenigsegg Sketch Challenge, we've seen the company's DNA being stretched in pretty much every imaginable form, from a Le Mans Hypercar entry to an SUV . And, despite those being "unofficial renderings that remain the property of their designers", it looks like Koenigsegg won't close the range expansion door too soon.



Koenigsegg is only building 300 units of the Gemera, with this being a new record for the automaker. The price tag hasn't been announced (you could expect it to sit anywhere between $1 and $2 million). Nevertheless, if we look back at how quickly the 125 build slots of the Jesko



