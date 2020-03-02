Audi R8 "Swedish Shark" Has a Koenigsegg Wing

With the Audi R8 that's now among us making for the facelifted incarnation of the second generation, we've seen quite a lot of styling variations to date. And the understated design of the Ingolstadt supercar has determined many to come up with the opposite, whether we're talking about builds or renderings. Case in point with the pixel effort that brought us here.
Since this is the latest version of the R8, the styling, which is slightly more aggressive than before, did provide a proper starting point for the said visual adventure.
The mid-engined machine was gifted with a widebody kit and the flared fenders attached to the German velocity tool are not unlike those seen on older Liberty Walk kits, which are quite popular on... Lamborghinis.
Interestingly, the mix between the factory design and the said pixel work does make this Audi resemble a shark, at least to these eyes.
The connection to the road has been redefined. This part of the transformation was achieved by mixing a ride height reduction with custom wheels sporting the kind of fat lips the low-riding community adores - make sure to use the swipe feature of the social media post below to zoom in on those custom shoes.
And we haven't even reached the spiciest aero bit fitted to the car. That title goes to the rear wing, which has been lifted straight off the Koenigsegg Jesko - who knows, perhaps the V10 heart of this Audi has been taken down the forced induction route and now matches the 1,600-pony output of the Swedish hypercar.
After all, the 5.2-liter V10 engine has proven it can play in the four-digit output league without any issues, whether we're talking about builds based on the Audi R8 or on the Lamborghini Huracan (as you can imagine, the same goes for the previous versions of the motor, which motivated the first-gen R8 and the Gallardo).
The mid-engined machine was gifted with a widebody kit and the flared fenders attached to the German velocity tool are not unlike those seen on older Liberty Walk kits, which are quite popular on... Lamborghinis.
Interestingly, the mix between the factory design and the said pixel work does make this Audi resemble a shark, at least to these eyes.
The connection to the road has been redefined. This part of the transformation was achieved by mixing a ride height reduction with custom wheels sporting the kind of fat lips the low-riding community adores - make sure to use the swipe feature of the social media post below to zoom in on those custom shoes.
And we haven't even reached the spiciest aero bit fitted to the car. That title goes to the rear wing, which has been lifted straight off the Koenigsegg Jesko - who knows, perhaps the V10 heart of this Audi has been taken down the forced induction route and now matches the 1,600-pony output of the Swedish hypercar.
After all, the 5.2-liter V10 engine has proven it can play in the four-digit output league without any issues, whether we're talking about builds based on the Audi R8 or on the Lamborghini Huracan (as you can imagine, the same goes for the previous versions of the motor, which motivated the first-gen R8 and the Gallardo).
View this post on Instagram
Little weekend post i took the jesko wing and glued it to a r8 and don’t worry it won’t fall off i used gorilla glue and it’s on my favorite wheels the @sevenk_wheels XENO’s and widebody as usual #audir8 #r8audi #stancedaudi #audir8club #fitment #r8daily #fitmentgang #baggedlife #sevenkwheels #fitmentkings #fitmentjunkies #slammedenuff #fitmentindustries #slammedcars #slammed