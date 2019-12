And what a picture this pixel work paints! If we are to stick to what its maker tells us, this rendering portrays a pumped-up Jesko. In fact, the aficionado talks about the air suspension fitted to the hypercar, which explains its newfound ground clearance, the kind that might not even allow one to slide a smartphone under the machine.Nevertheless, there seems to be more to this custom Jesko than that. For one thing, the 1,600 horsepower monster has been gifted with what appear to be carbon wheel pods, which easily sets this four-wheeled creature apart from your usual widebody shenanigan.And if we zoom in on the rear wheel pods, we'll notice these are connected to not that large winglets - it's impossible to see this aerodynamic setup, which appears more restrained than the wing of the original, without thinking of the promised Jesko sister car.I'm referring to the version that's designed as a weapon against the 300 mph barrier, a technical masterpiece that might even go beyond the said velocity milestone.Meanwhile, Koenigsegg is still busy showcasing the Jesko in its debut form and you'll be able to check out this kind of adventure in the second social media post below.Keep in mind that all 125 examples of the Jesko we saw at this year's Geneva Motor Show are already sold out (each was offered from $3 million), but production won't start until late next year, with each car set to be manufactured in seven days.