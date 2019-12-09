autoevolution

Koenigsegg's New Design Boss Just Launched a Social Media Challenge and It's Lit

9 Dec 2019, 16:51 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Back in August, when Sasha Selipanov was appointed as Head of Design for Koenigsegg, it became obvious that we'll be in for an adventure. After all, the man who penned the Bugatti Chiron would now work for the Swedes who grabbed multiple production car speed records from Molsheim. So, here we are in December, with the 36-year-old penning master having launched a social media challenge.
6 photos
Koenigsegg Sketch Challenge 2019 (proposal by Head Designer Sasha Selipanov)Koenigsegg Sketch Challenge 2019 (proposal by Head Designer Sasha Selipanov)Koenigsegg Sketch Challenge 2019 (proposal by Head Designer Sasha Selipanov)Koenigsegg Sketch Challenge 2019: intermediate roundupChristian von Koenigsegg (left) and Sasha Selipanov (right)
On the first day of this month, the designer, whose full name is Alexander Selipanov, took to Instagram to share a doodle with the world, as you'll notice in the first Instagram post below.

The Russian-born designer, who has also worked on the Lamborghini Huracan during his time with the VW Group, delivered a few raw sketches portraying a melange of senior K models (think: CC8 and CCX), along with one little hashtag: koenigseggsketchchallenge.

And you might just want to take the time to enjoy the fruits of the initiative we're talking about.


As anybody clicking on the said hashtag can notice, the challenge has caught on, with dozens of designers having submitted their entries.

The resulting pixels range from hypercar proposals that are as exciting to behold as you'd imagine (we'll showcase one of your favorites in a dedicated article later today), to less conventional toys.

The latter refers to contraptions such as the Koenigsegg SUV we discussed over the weekend (the chances of this being built are there, albeit not under the Koenigsegg brand) and even an Egg silhouette that was digitally sculpted in Swiss cheese (you can check this one out below) - see? this challenge involves a larger audience than you might expect.


I reached out to Sasha earlier today, asking for more details on the Koenigsegg Sketch Challenge. So, in his words, here's how it all started: "It was totally not a planned idea, I just did a doodle for my Instagram and invited friends to sketch some Koenigseggs, show some love. It became unexpectedly big! But no real plan was there to make it big,"

When being asked about the status of these virtual projects, the Koenigsegg Head Designer stressed out the fact that the submissions "are owned by their designers and our company will not use them. It's very clear: this is simply fan art work,"

Speaking of what the future holds for the go-fast marque, let's not forget that the only future arrival announced so far is the 300 mph-capable sister car of the 1,600 hp Jesko that has been touring the world.


Of course, putting all those sketches together, as Sasha did for the post above, could make for an X-Ray of how a styling-educated part of the world, namely the design bubble on Instagram, perceives the current visual identity of the Angelholm brand.

Now, the challenge is still on, with it set to fold on Friday, December 20. In fact, as the first post below shows, company founder Christian von Koenigsegg signed three branded caps that will go to the three most impressive entries - Christian, together with the design team will select these once the shenanigan comes to an end (as for the second post below, this comes from back in the summer, when the knighting took place). So grab your pixels, folks, the radar for fresh arrivals of the kind continues to be up and running.

PS: It's not uncommon to see designers who work for a certain carmaker sketching outside the box for the giggles. So don't be surprised if, by the end of the challenge, you come across one of these Koenigsegg proposals signed by a name associated with a different company.


Koenigsegg hypercar challenge speed shot Koenigsegg Sketch Challenge Sasha Selipanov
Could an Electric Dodge Charger SUV Challenge the Ford Mustang Mach-E? Lithium-Ion Batteries Deconstructed: Why They Are Terrible in the Cold Say Goodbye to Traffic Jams From Your Flying PorscheSay Goodbye to Traffic Jams From Your Flying Porsche
EVs Are Online Stars, Less So in the Real World The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Big Bertha: A 25,000 HP Mechanical Worm Designed in Japan for American DrillingBig Bertha: A 25,000 HP Mechanical Worm Designed in Japan for American Drilling
White Vans Are the Modern Boogeyman Because of Fake Facebook Viral Posts What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Franck Muller’s Vanguard Encrypto Is First Functional Bitcoin Watch, Still GaudyFranck Muller’s Vanguard Encrypto Is First Functional Bitcoin Watch, Still Gaudy
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Maybe Jeremy Clarkson Is Right About Greta Thunberg: She Is “Mad and Dangerous” These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Vida Superyacht Has Wine Cellar and Waterfall, Doubles as Floating Gas StationVida Superyacht Has Wine Cellar and Waterfall, Doubles as Floating Gas Station
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Competitors Have Finally Caught Up to Tesla ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again Richard Mille’s Most Complicated Watch Is a Flawless ParadoxRichard Mille’s Most Complicated Watch Is a Flawless Paradox
KOENIGSEGG models:
KOENIGSEGG JeskoKOENIGSEGG Jesko ExoticKOENIGSEGG Agera RSKOENIGSEGG Agera RS ExoticKOENIGSEGG One:1KOENIGSEGG One:1 ExoticKOENIGSEGG Agera SKOENIGSEGG Agera S ExoticKOENIGSEGG Agera RKOENIGSEGG Agera R ExoticAll KOENIGSEGG models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day