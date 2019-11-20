Speed Painter Jessica Hass Did the $8M Koenigsegg Agera Thor, Work Looks Frozen

View this post on Instagram

Epic day painting the Koenigsegg Thor today for @dan_am_I !!! Car is covered in LITERAL crushed diamondsŽ, worth $8 million & there's only 1 Thor in the world & today, I was asked to paint it privately LIVE! This art original will hang in @dan_am_i home who is one of the coolest billionaires ever & exciting news- Prints will be available soon on JessicaHaasart.com so stay tuned!!!

