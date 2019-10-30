Koenigsegg Jesko Speedster Rendered, Is Pebble Beach Material

Despite building machines that like to set production vehicle top speed records, the Swedish automotive producer isn't afraid to let their owners remove the top, at least for some of its models.
However, Angelholm's carmaker had other Jesko-related task on its hands before it could even think of blowing the lid off.
As you are reading this, the Jesko debut vehicle is embarked on a world tour, with it having lead to interesting discoveries, such as the one talking about the 1,600 horsepower's paint thickness.
And, as the velocity junkies among you remember, Christian von Koenigsegg promised there would be a second incarnation of the machine, with the aim of the latter being to push the speedometer all the way to 300 mph and perhaps beyond this magical number.
Of course, such an achievement would involve less downforce, so you can expect that rear wing to change its shape. Meanwhile, the straight-line records Bugatti claims it has lost interest in can be found in the trophy cabinet of the Regera hybrid, which was supposed to be the Grand Tourer of the Swedes.
Oh, and by the way, we can thank pixel label spdesignsest for this eye candy. In fact, the said label seems to be going through a bit of a Speedster phase this season. And this is how we ended up with such versions for the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport and the Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato.
