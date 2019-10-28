autoevolution
 

Vector Hypercar Revival Rendered, Brings Back the Wedge Era

28 Oct 2019, 16:47 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
With hypercars being more popular than ever, American carmaker Vector has vowed to make a comeback, promising to offer us the new WX8, a go-fast machine like no other.
7 photos
Vector WX8 revival rendering by Honda designerVector WX8 revival work in progressVector WX8 revival work in progressVector WX8 revival renderingVector WX8 revival renderingVector WX8 revival rendering
While the company's website mentions the work-in-progress status of the vehicle, it's not clear when the promised comeback will take place - last time Vector introduced something new, the calendar showed "1989", with the W8 model winking at the world thanks to its 625 hp 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8.

Well, a rendering of the upcoming WX8 has now surfaced. However, the image doesn't come from the company, whose own renderings, which can be found on the said website, look like they come for an early 2000s video game - you can check these out in the image above.

Instead, the pixel play found in the Instagram post below was put together by Giulio Partisani, the lead designer for Honda's Tokyo operations.

Given the fact that the artist loves to render cars belonging to other brands in his spare time (here's his take on the Mk V Supra), this render doesn't surprise us.

The virtual build seems to follow the styling cues of the actual Vectors, obviously bringing a more modern take.

Speaking of which, the carmaker did produce a pair of WX-3 prototypes, a coupe and a roadster, with this model intended to replaced the original W8.

And while the test cars never made it into production, these were recently offered for a massive $3.5 million, while the carmaker mentioned the money would be invested into the development of the expected newcomer.

Well, the two landed in the caring hands of car collector Kris Singh (you might know the gear head by his Lamborghiniks nickname, which is entirely suitable considering that, among others, he owns a Veneno on which he likes to experiment).

In fact, Kris is preparing to take the WX-3s for a drive soon, after having given them some attention and even talks about an upcoming rally for Vector owners, as you'll notice in the second Instagram post below.

As for the actual WX8 revival, we all want to see the American hypercar pulling phoenix and coming back to life, even though the initial prototype for the beast was displayed at the 2007 Los Angeles Auto Show.

And while the company's Vector Motors website looks just as dated as the said official renderings and makes claims that appear to be vaporware given the current situation (think: 10-liter big block and a 300 mph top speed), here's to hoping this story has a happy ending.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ladies and Gentlemen, the Vector WX3 is back from a highly detailed multi-stage paint correction and custom interior by @whipskin and @eurointerior_ferrari_ . Their work speaks for itself. Thank you fellas!!! _ Now, my car is getting its final mechanical checks and it will be on the road soon!! I could have done minimal work and gotten the Vector’s back on the road a couple of weeks after I purchased them but I wanted to make sure they are safe and in the best condition they have ever been in before using them. It has been worth the wait. I look forward to sharing my travels with all of you. @vectorfiles and @corvettesandcustoms are working hard on assembling a Vector rally for the 50th Anniversary of the brand. Both the Vector WX3 and WX3R are confirmed for the rally!!! Î¨š™œ PS I notice that Instagram stretched and obscured some of these photos but not all of them. Must be a bug. They were all photographed at the same aspect ratio so it shouldn’t have done that. _____________________________________________________________ #Vector #WX3 #WX3R #Prototype #VectorAeromotive #Avtech #VectorAvtech #VectorWX3 #VectorWX3R #VectorAvtechWX3 #VectorAvtechWX3R #W2 #W8 #VectorW8 #VectorW2 #JerryWeigert #GeraldWeigert #ChildhoodDreams #MagazinesToRealLife #HotWheels #NeverInABillionYears #Miami #305 #MiamiBeach #90sRevival #VectorKS #KrisSingh #BLESSED

A post shared by Kris Singh (@lamborghiniks) on Oct 18, 2019 at 9:23am PDT

Vector supercar hypercar rendering speed shot pic of the day
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One How McLaren Wanted to Break the Land Speed Record With Ayrton Senna as a DriverHow McLaren Wanted to Break the Land Speed Record With Ayrton Senna as a Driver
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Porsche Taycan Is Technically Impressive, But Is It Fun to Drive?Porsche Taycan Is Technically Impressive, But Is It Fun to Drive?
On Electric Harleys and New Generations CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Things That Fly (by Plane): Pigs, Mini Horses, Cats and DogsThings That Fly (by Plane): Pigs, Mini Horses, Cats and Dogs
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road All-Electric Drivers’ Cars: Is There Such a Thing?All-Electric Drivers’ Cars: Is There Such a Thing?
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S What’s With All the Electric SUVs? Aren't EVs Supposed to Be Super Efficient?What’s With All the Electric SUVs? Aren't EVs Supposed to Be Super Efficient?
Latest car models:
HONDA Jazz / FitHONDA Jazz / Fit SmallPEUGEOT 301PEUGEOT 301 CompactPEUGEOT TravellerPEUGEOT Traveller Large MPVVOLVO XC40 RechargeVOLVO XC40 Recharge Small SUVBMW 2 Series Gran CoupeBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Entry PremiumAll car models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day