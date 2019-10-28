Vector Hypercar Revival Rendered, Brings Back the Wedge Era

View this post on Instagram

Ladies and Gentlemen, the Vector WX3 is back from a highly detailed multi-stage paint correction and custom interior by @whipskin and @eurointerior_ferrari_ . Their work speaks for itself. Thank you fellas!!! _ Now, my car is getting its final mechanical checks and it will be on the road soon!! I could have done minimal work and gotten the Vector’s back on the road a couple of weeks after I purchased them but I wanted to make sure they are safe and in the best condition they have ever been in before using them. It has been worth the wait. I look forward to sharing my travels with all of you. @vectorfiles and @corvettesandcustoms are working hard on assembling a Vector rally for the 50th Anniversary of the brand. Both the Vector WX3 and WX3R are confirmed for the rally!!! Î¨š™œ PS I notice that Instagram stretched and obscured some of these photos but not all of them. Must be a bug. They were all photographed at the same aspect ratio so it shouldn’t have done that. _____________________________________________________________ #Vector #WX3 #WX3R #Prototype #VectorAeromotive #Avtech #VectorAvtech #VectorWX3 #VectorWX3R #VectorAvtechWX3 #VectorAvtechWX3R #W2 #W8 #VectorW8 #VectorW2 #JerryWeigert #GeraldWeigert #ChildhoodDreams #MagazinesToRealLife #HotWheels #NeverInABillionYears #Miami #305 #MiamiBeach #90sRevival #VectorKS #KrisSingh #BLESSED

