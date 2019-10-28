Vector Hypercar Revival Rendered, Brings Back the Wedge Era

Well, a rendering of the upcoming WX8 has now surfaced. However, the image doesn't come from the company, whose own renderings, which can be found on the said website, look like they come for an early 2000s video game - you can check these out in the image above.
Instead, the pixel play found in the Instagram post below was put together by Giulio Partisani, the lead designer for Honda's Tokyo operations.
Given the fact that the artist loves to render cars belonging to other brands in his spare time (here's his take on the Mk V Supra), this render doesn't surprise us.
The virtual build seems to follow the styling cues of the actual Vectors, obviously bringing a more modern take.
Speaking of which, the carmaker did produce a pair of WX-3 prototypes, a coupe and a roadster, with this model intended to replaced the original W8.
And while the test cars never made it into production, these were recently offered for a massive $3.5 million, while the carmaker mentioned the money would be invested into the development of the expected newcomer.
Well, the two landed in the caring hands of car collector Kris Singh (you might know the gear head by his Lamborghiniks nickname, which is entirely suitable considering that, among others, he owns a Veneno on which he likes to experiment).
In fact, Kris is preparing to take the WX-3s for a drive soon, after having given them some attention and even talks about an upcoming rally for Vector owners, as you'll notice in the second Instagram post below.
As for the actual WX8 revival, we all want to see the American hypercar pulling phoenix and coming back to life, even though the initial prototype for the beast was displayed at the 2007 Los Angeles Auto Show.
And while the company's Vector Motors website looks just as dated as the said official renderings and makes claims that appear to be vaporware given the current situation (think: 10-liter big block and a 300 mph top speed), here's to hoping this story has a happy ending.
Ladies and Gentlemen, the Vector WX3 is back from a highly detailed multi-stage paint correction and custom interior by @whipskin and @eurointerior_ferrari_ . Their work speaks for itself. Thank you fellas!!! _ Now, my car is getting its final mechanical checks and it will be on the road soon!! I could have done minimal work and gotten the Vector’s back on the road a couple of weeks after I purchased them but I wanted to make sure they are safe and in the best condition they have ever been in before using them. It has been worth the wait. I look forward to sharing my travels with all of you. @vectorfiles and @corvettesandcustoms are working hard on assembling a Vector rally for the 50th Anniversary of the brand. Both the Vector WX3 and WX3R are confirmed for the rally!!! Î¨š™œ PS I notice that Instagram stretched and obscured some of these photos but not all of them. Must be a bug. They were all photographed at the same aspect ratio so it shouldn’t have done that. _____________________________________________________________ #Vector #WX3 #WX3R #Prototype #VectorAeromotive #Avtech #VectorAvtech #VectorWX3 #VectorWX3R #VectorAvtechWX3 #VectorAvtechWX3R #W2 #W8 #VectorW8 #VectorW2 #JerryWeigert #GeraldWeigert #ChildhoodDreams #MagazinesToRealLife #HotWheels #NeverInABillionYears #Miami #305 #MiamiBeach #90sRevival #VectorKS #KrisSingh #BLESSED