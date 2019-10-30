autoevolution
 

Sleeker 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost II Glides Over the Nurburgring

30 Oct 2019, 17:00 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Approximately ten years on the market, the Rolls-Royce Ghost has been getting a little bit long in the tooth, even if uber-expensive sedans don't usually get upgraded as often as their lesser counterparts.
30 photos
2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost prototype2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost prototype2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost prototype2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost prototype2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost prototype2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost prototype2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost prototype2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost prototype2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost prototype2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost prototype2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost prototype2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost prototype2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost prototype2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost prototype2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost prototype2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost prototype2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost prototype2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost prototype2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost prototype2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost prototype2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost prototype2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost prototype2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost prototype2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost prototype2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost prototype2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost prototype2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost prototype2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost prototype2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost prototype
Still, the model had a mid-cycle facelift, the so-called Series II Ghost, in 2014, so a long-awaited update is obviously in the cards.

This is not the first time that we get to observe a 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost prototype during testing, but this time we can appreciate its slightly revamped exterior design where the production model will probably never set a tire, the Nordschleife.

Obviously, Rolls-Royce will not chase any Nurburgring lap records with the new super-sedan and it's only calibrating suspension and active safety systems on the famed track.

That said, the overall profile of the car seems quite a bit sleeker than its predecessor, with a more sloped roofline and slimmer rear overhang. It almost looks like the “four-door coupe” version of the Wraith, which is itself the two-door coupe version of the current Ghost. Does that make any sense?

Another mentionable aspect is how planted the car looks to be on the tight Green Hell corners, suggesting at least one of two things. Firstly, since it will be based on the same aluminum spaceframe architecture used by the Phantom VIII and the Cullinan, a massive weight saving is expected. Secondly, Rolls-Royce might opt to gift the 2021 Ghost with all-wheel-drive and even all-wheel steering, just like in the latest BMW 7 Series, making the car a lot more dynamic.

Rolls-Royce is currently on a reinvention path that started with the company's first-ever “high-bodied” all-wheel-drive car, also known as an SUV, the Cullinan. In fact, some might say that the company's reinvention had started earlier, with the most powerful Rolls in history, the somewhat sporty Wraith.

Well, it looks like that trend will continue and also be adopted by the second-generation Ghost, which promises a much more involving drive, if not downright sporty.
2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost Rolls-Royce Roll-Royce Ghost Ghost Nurburgring
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Whittington Brothers Smuggled Drugs to Fund Motorsport Ambition and Le Mans WinWhittington Brothers Smuggled Drugs to Fund Motorsport Ambition and Le Mans Win
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Meet Hodor, the Giant Floating Toy Box for the RichMeet Hodor, the Giant Floating Toy Box for the Rich
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Truck Pirates: How Jack Sparrows of Our Time Chase TreasuresTruck Pirates: How Jack Sparrows of Our Time Chase Treasures
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One NASA’s Dragonfly Mission to Titan Might Find Life or its Building BlocksNASA’s Dragonfly Mission to Titan Might Find Life or its Building Blocks
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Not All Pedestrian Crash Prevention Systems Are Created EqualNot All Pedestrian Crash Prevention Systems Are Created Equal
ROLLS-ROYCE models:
ROLLS-ROYCE Silver DawnROLLS-ROYCE Silver Dawn CompactROLLS-ROYCE CullinanROLLS-ROYCE Cullinan Premium SUVROLLS-ROYCE PhantomROLLS-ROYCE Phantom LuxuryROLLS-ROYCE Phantom CoupeROLLS-ROYCE Phantom Coupe LuxuryROLLS-ROYCE PhantomROLLS-ROYCE Phantom LuxuryAll ROLLS-ROYCE models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day