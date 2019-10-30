Sleeker 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost II Glides Over the Nurburgring

NASA’s Dragonfly Mission to Titan Might Find Life or its Building Blocks

Well, it looks like that trend will continue and also be adopted by the second-generation Ghost, which promises a much more involving drive, if not downright sporty. Still, the model had a mid-cycle facelift, the so-called Series II Ghost, in 2014, so a long-awaited update is obviously in the cards.This is not the first time that we get to observe a 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost prototype during testing, but this time we can appreciate its slightly revamped exterior design where the production model will probably never set a tire, the Nordschleife.Obviously, Rolls-Royce will not chase any Nurburgring lap records with the new super-sedan and it's only calibrating suspension and active safety systems on the famed track.That said, the overall profile of the car seems quite a bit sleeker than its predecessor, with a more sloped roofline and slimmer rear overhang. It almost looks like the “four-door coupe” version of the Wraith, which is itself the two-door coupe version of the current Ghost . Does that make any sense?Another mentionable aspect is how planted the car looks to be on the tight Green Hell corners, suggesting at least one of two things. Firstly, since it will be based on the same aluminum spaceframe architecture used by the Phantom VIII and the Cullinan , a massive weight saving is expected. Secondly, Rolls-Royce might opt to gift the 2021 Ghost with all-wheel-drive and even all-wheel steering, just like in the latest BMW 7 Series, making the car a lot more dynamic.Rolls-Royce is currently on a reinvention path that started with the company's first-ever “high-bodied” all-wheel-drive car, also known as an, the Cullinan. In fact, some might say that the company's reinvention had started earlier, with the most powerful Rolls in history, the somewhat sporty Wraith.Well, it looks like that trend will continue and also be adopted by the second-generation Ghost, which promises a much more involving drive, if not downright sporty.