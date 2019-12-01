Rimac Tests C_Two Electric Hypercar at Nardo, Deliveries Scheduled for Late 2020



Fortunately for future owners, that's not the case at all: 342 miles (550 kilometers) under the WLTP are possible thanks to a 120- kW battery.





Porsche, Hyundai, Kia, and Chinese battery company Camel Group are all stakeholders, which goes to show that Rimac means business. The 10-year-old startup has fewer than 1,000 employees.Even with this shortage of manpower, the Croatians are hard at work developing the C_Two in anticipation of the late-2020 start of deliveries. Throughout November 2019, Rimac Automobili’s engineers have “refined the driving dynamics, steering feel, suspension setup, and tires.”The venue where Rimac could go wild testing the prototype you can admire in the photo gallery is the Nardo Technical Center in Italy. If you were wondering what are these guys doing there, don’t forget that the Italian facility was acquired by Porsche’s engineering division in 2012.The camo-clad prototype looks extremely close to the near-production prototypes we’ve seen time and again, including at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show . There are a few parts that make the car look awkward, but does a test mule actually need series-production headlights? Nope, not really…“Tests will continue here and around the world to fine-tune every aspect of the car ahead of the production car launch,” concluded the Croatian company in a Facebook post, which leads us to believe that Porsche will continue to offer their support. Hyundai and Kia have a few facilities where the C_Two may be evaluated as well, including in the Old Continent.No fewer than four electric motors – one for each wheel – drive the Rimac with 1,888 horsepower and 1,696 pound-feet of torque. That’s 1.85 seconds to 60 miles per hour if you were wondering, and with this kind of performance, you would expect the range to be pretty bad.