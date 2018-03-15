autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

Rimac C_Two Electric Hypercar Loses Its Roof in Spot-on Rendering

15 Mar 2018, 12:40 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Concept Car
We obviously wouldn't go as far as saying the Rimac C_Two was the main attraction of this year's Geneva Motor Show, but it was definitely the most exciting car there with an electric powertrain.
3 photos
Rimac C_Two convertible renderingRimac C_Two convertible rendering
The Croatian company chose the first European car show in 2018 to unveil what one could hardly believe is only its second ever model. The small manufacturer makes the kind of cars you would expect from established names in the business with frightening ease, so it's not that hard to understand why people are willing to part with millions of dollars in exchange for these vehicles.

The C_Two is the successor of the widely acclaimed Concept_One, essentially a GT with hypercar-like performance thanks to its electric powertrain. Rimac Automobili took everything it had learned from that project, added a bit of more modern technology and spat it out in the form of this very beautiful car.

As sexy as the C_Two is, we still can't muster the strength to say it's better looking than the Concept_One. This second model is a lot sportier and much less elegant in appearance, so it's a bit like comparing apples to oranges. But what else can you do when they are the only cars ever built by that company?

However, if the debate is still on regarding the looks department, the new model's performance is clearly a few steps ahead. It has 1,914 hp from its four electric motors (and just as many gearboxes), a 120 kWh battery pack, and it can do 0-60 mph (97 km/h) in 1.85 seconds on its way to a top speed of 258 mph (412 km/h).

With this rendering from Aksyonov Nikita (on Bhance), we get a glimpse of what all that could feel like inside a convertible version of the car. And since this is an EV, losing the roof shouldn't pose too much strain on the rigidity of the chassis considering there's that bulky battery under the frame to keep things together. Rimac Automobili, this may only be your second ever model, but that doesn't change the fact it's time to make a convertible as well.
Rimac CTwo rimac automobili rimac ctwo rendering
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
The Immortal ICE King Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
MERCEDES BENZ S600 PULLMANMERCEDES BENZ S600 PULLMAN LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ S650 PULLMAN MAYBACHMERCEDES BENZ S650 PULLMAN MAYBACH LuxuryTOYOTA AURISTOYOTA AURIS CompactMercedes-AMG C 43 4MATICMercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC CompactMercedes-AMG GT 53 4MATIC+ (X290)Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4MATIC+ (X290) CompactAll car models  