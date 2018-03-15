Rimac C_Two Electric Hypercar Loses Its Roof in Spot-on Rendering

We obviously wouldn't go as far as saying the Rimac C_Two was the main attraction of this year's Geneva Motor Show, but it was definitely the most exciting car there with an electric powertrain.

3 photos



The C_Two is the successor of the widely acclaimed Concept_One, essentially a GT with hypercar-like performance thanks to its electric powertrain. Rimac Automobili took everything it had learned from that project, added a bit of more modern technology and spat it out in the form of this very beautiful car.



As sexy as the C_Two is, we still can't muster the strength to say it's better looking than the Concept_One. This second model is a lot sportier and much less elegant in appearance, so it's a bit like comparing apples to oranges. But what else can you do when they are the only cars ever built by that company?



However, if the debate is still on regarding the looks department, the new model's



performance is clearly a few steps ahead. It has 1,914 hp from its four electric motors (and just as many gearboxes), a 120 kWh battery pack, and it can do 0-60 mph (97 km/h) in 1.85 seconds on its way to a top speed of 258 mph (412 km/h).

With this rendering from Aksyonov Nikita (on Bhance ), we get a glimpse of what all that could feel like inside a convertible version of the car. And since this is an EV, losing the roof shouldn't pose too much strain on the rigidity of the chassis considering there's that bulky battery under the frame to keep things together. Rimac Automobili, this may only be your second ever model, but that doesn't change the fact it's time to make a convertible as well.