Rimac Showcases the C_Two Once Again In Geneva

Around this time in 2018, Rimac took to Geneva to premiere the C_Two. The electric hypercar from Croatia stopped by the Swiss motor show for the second time, and as ever, it’s bite-the-back-of-your-hand gorgeous! 23 photos



The individual-drive setup is made possible by a LiNiMnCoO2 battery capable of storing 120 kWh of energy. That’s more than Tesla in the 100D, and guess what? The Rimac happens to be lighter than the Model S with the 100-kWh battery at 1,950 kilograms (4,300 pounds) compared to 2,196 kilograms (4,841 pounds). Rimac is doing better than ever, and this optimism also inspired Porsche to acquire 10 percent of the company. There’s no denying the Germans want a piece of the EV technology, more so considering that Porsche prepares to roll out their first electric vehicle in the guise of the Taycan.Turning our attention back to the C_Two , how does 1,914 PS (1,888 horsepower) sound by hypercar standards? The 2,300 Nm (1,696 pound-feet) of torque enables the four-motor land missile to accelerate to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 1.97 seconds. The quarter mile? That’s finished in 9.1 seconds, thank you!With a range of 550 kilometers (342 miles) under the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure, the C_Two also happens to be appropriate on the long haul. On the downside, the motorsport-inspired suspension isn’t the most comfortable out there for extended driving periods.How much does this piece of wonderfulness cost? If you insist, Rimac asks in the ballpark of $2 million for an example of the breed. Back in March 2018, the chief executive of the Croatian outfit let it slip that nearly all had been spoken for . Speaking of which, production is strictly limited to 150 units.The C_Two follows the Concept One that Richard Hammond crashed while filming a segment for The Grand Tour in Switzerland in June 2017. The car also happens to be capable of completing two consecutive laps of the ‘Ring without a significant drop in performance, which speaks volumes about the technologies that Rimac integrated into the C_Two.The individual-drive setup is made possible by a LiNiMnCoO2 battery capable of storing 120 kWh of energy. That’s more than Tesla in the 100D, and guess what? The Rimac happens to be lighter than the Model S with the 100-kWh battery at 1,950 kilograms (4,300 pounds) compared to 2,196 kilograms (4,841 pounds).