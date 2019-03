Rimac Showcases the C_Two Once Again In Geneva

Rimac is doing better than ever, and this optimism also inspired Porsche to acquire 10 percent of the company. There’s no denying the Germans want a piece of the EV technology, more so considering that Porsche prepares to roll out their first electric vehicle in the guise of the Taycan.Turning our attention back to the C_Two , how does 1,914 PS (1,888 horsepower) sound by hypercar standards? The 2,300 Nm (1,696 pound-feet) of torque enables the four-motor land missile to accelerate to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 1.97 seconds. The quarter mile? That’s finished in 9.1 seconds, thank you!With a range of 550 kilometers (342 miles) under the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure, the C_Two also happens to be appropriate on the long haul. On the downside, the motorsport-inspired suspension isn’t the most comfortable out there for extended driving periods.How much does this piece of wonderfulness cost? If you insist, Rimac asks in the ballpark of $2 million for an example of the breed. Back in March 2018, the chief executive of the Croatian outfit let it slip that nearly all had been spoken for . Speaking of which, production is strictly limited to 150 units.The C_Two follows the Concept One that Richard Hammond crashed while filming a segment for The Grand Tour in Switzerland in June 2017. The car also happens to be capable of completing two consecutive laps of the ‘Ring without a significant drop in performance, which speaks volumes about the technologies that Rimac integrated into the C_Two.The individual-drive setup is made possible by a LiNiMnCoO2 battery capable of storing 120 kWh of energy. That’s more than Tesla in the 100D, and guess what? The Rimac happens to be lighter than the Model S with the 100-kWh battery at 1,950 kilograms (4,300 pounds) compared to 2,196 kilograms (4,841 pounds).