Manny Khoshbin's Bugatti Chiron Hermes Shows Amazing All-Cream Spec

We've talked about Manny Khoshbin's go-fast machine collection in the past, and it looks like the real estate investor's garage will receive a new gem soon. We're talking about the Bugatti Chiron Hermes.
Khoshbin, who is one of Instagram's most active car collectors, took to the social network to share some fresh pics of the hypercar, as you'll notice in the post at the bottom of the page.
Note that the first pics of the 1,500 horsepower monster were shared back in October, photographed inside the Bugatti factory in Molsheim, France. And while it looks like the machine hasn't reached its home yet, there's an important message delivered by the owner: as mentioned in the said post, the gear head talks about the machine preparing to "come home" before Christmas.
Judging by what we can see in these photos, this Chiron comes in an all-cream spec, without any visible carbon. And since the said finish is also used for the wheels (the previous photos showed the car on provisional black wheels), this truly sets the beast apart. And while red is used as an accent color, this is only present in "default" locations, such as the rear lights, the brake calipers and the Bugatti emblem adorning the horseshoe grille. Note that the Hermes touch can be seen in the design of the front grille and air intake mesh.
Alas, the all-cream finish means the awful U.S. rear bumper protection elements stand out even more. These are there for insurance-related reasons, but they might not stay on the car for too long.
As for the cabin, these images don't take us inside the vehicle, but we can still notice quite a few things, seat finish included.
Keep in mind this isn't the first time Khoshbin aks Hermes to touch one of his hypercars. For instance, his garage also accommodates the Pagani Huayra Hermes edition, which, as is the case with this Bug, is a one-off.
PS: Yes, this is the Chiron that received a virtual gift back in August, in the form of a rendering portraying an uber-smart key for the hypercar.
