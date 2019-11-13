autoevolution
 

249-MPH Aspark Owl Electric Hypercar Revealed With Gold Wheels, Blue Brakes

13 Nov 2019, 14:23 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Described as “the fastest-accelerating car” in the world, the Aspark Owl is much obliged to hit 60 miles per hour in 1.69 seconds. Thanks to four electric motors – one for each wheel – the performance specifications also include a top speed of 249 mph (400 km/h) with the active rear spoiler retracted into the bodywork.
15 photos
2020 Aspark Owl electric hypercar2020 Aspark Owl electric hypercar2020 Aspark Owl electric hypercar2020 Aspark Owl electric hypercar2020 Aspark Owl electric hypercar2020 Aspark Owl electric hypercar2020 Aspark Owl electric hypercar2020 Aspark Owl electric hypercar2020 Aspark Owl electric hypercar2020 Aspark Owl electric hypercar2020 Aspark Owl electric hypercar2020 Aspark Owl electric hypercar2020 Aspark Owl electric hypercar2020 Aspark Owl electric hypercar
Developed to come out at 93 mph (150 km/h) then lower itself back at speeds under (62 mph) 100 km/h, this spoiler is only a part of the active aerodynamics. Ride height adjustment and the low-drag configuration also help, but then again, all of these would be for nothing if Aspark wouldn’t have gifted the Owl with 2,012 horsepower.

Torque is similarly impressive, rated at 1,475 pound-feet. That’s the equivalent to 2,000 Nm or more than three 6.4-liter HEMI V8 engines working in unison. Another secret to the blistering performance of the Japanese hypercar is overall weight. 1,900 kilograms (4,189 pounds) dry is nothing short of impressive given the footprint of the Owl, and also impressive is the €2.9 million starting price.

The only thing that comes as disappointing is the battery’s capacity, limited by the extreme packaging. You’re looking at 64 kWh and 800 volts, which is enough for the Aspark to drive 280 miles (450 kilometers) on the New European Driving Cycle. There’s no denying the WLTP and EPA ratings are lower, but still, dailying this e-hypercar is out of the question for extremely obvious reasons.

10- and 4-piston carbon-ceramic brakes, double wishbone suspension at the front and rear, “Falcon Wing” doors, and four driving modes are also featured, along with 50 liters or 850 by 530 by 130 millimeters of luggage capacity. The ground clearance is extremely low too, namely from 80 to 160 millimeters.

“It was a big challenge to meet the aggressive targets of the Owl,” said chief exec Masanori Yoshida. “But with the 14 years of automotive engineering know-how and with great support from our Japanese and Italian collaborators, we overcame all [challenges].“ The head honcho has also declared that the Owl will be followed by “many exciting projects.”
2020 Aspark Owl hypercar aspark owl specifications aspark EV Japan
press release
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Tech CEOs and Their Favorite Rides, From Collectibles to Daily DriversTech CEOs and Their Favorite Rides, From Collectibles to Daily Drivers
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car 2020 Skoda Octavia RS to Blend Performance and Practicality, Will Look Like This2020 Skoda Octavia RS to Blend Performance and Practicality, Will Look Like This
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) How 2021 Rules Changes Will Shape the Future of F1How 2021 Rules Changes Will Shape the Future of F1
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S How Skoda Octavia Beat Volkswagen Golf at Its Own GameHow Skoda Octavia Beat Volkswagen Golf at Its Own Game
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road The Stunts of Ford v Ferrari Look and Feel Real, Because They AreThe Stunts of Ford v Ferrari Look and Feel Real, Because They Are
Latest car models:
SKODA Octavia CombiSKODA Octavia Combi MediumSKODA OctaviaSKODA Octavia CompactFORD Transit CustomFORD Transit Custom Large MPVBMW M2 CSBMW M2 CS CoupeHONDA Jazz / FitHONDA Jazz / Fit SmallAll car models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day