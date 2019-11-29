autoevolution

Bugatti Edition Chiron Noire Limited to 20 Units, Priced at Three Million Euros

29 Nov 2019
Remember La Voiture Noire? Not the Type 57 SC Atlantic-based grand tourer penned by Jean Bugatti, but the one-off Chiron with a price tag estimated at $18.7 million including taxes. The hype surrounding that vehicle convinced the French automaker from Molsheim to roll out yet another special edition of the Chiron, and the MSRP beggars belief.
“The edition model, limited to 20 vehicles, will be delivered from the second quarter of 2020 at a price of three million euros net in the basic version.” Three biggies is a lot of money, alright, but let’s not forget that Bugatti is all about the numbers in this day and age.

Customers who want their Chiron Sport with the Noire treatment are charged 100,000 euros. If you were wondering why this package costs so little considering that the Chiron Sport starts at €2.65 million, that’s because the Noire is nothing more than a visual makeover.

There are two paths the customer can take with the Noire, namely the Chiron Noire Sportive and Chiron Noire Élégance. Both feature exposed carbon fiber and black-painted brake calipers, but the sportier of the two versions boasts a matt-black finish for the composite garnishing.

A badge inlaid in the center armrest brings the point home, and Bugatti didn’t forget to spruce up the C-shaped signature line either. Embroidered inscriptions, real aluminum parts, and Caractère wheels round off the list of upgrades over the bone-stock hypercar from France.

The Noire makes use of the tried-and-tested W16 with four turbochargers, a mammoth of an engine that cranks out close to 1,500 ponies and 1,600 newton meters of earth-shattering torque from 8.0 liters of displacement. The Chiron Sport features identical ratings to the standard Chiron yet it’s 18 kilograms (40 pounds) lighter and a bit better to drive.

Suffice to say, the 2020 Bugatti Edition Chiron Noire isn’t exactly the special edition we’ve imagined. It’s a far cry from the Voiture Noire and not up to the task of beating the Chiron Super Sport 300+ in a straight line. The latter is limited to 30 examples of the breed, packing 1,600 PS (1,578 horsepower) for an electronically limited top speed of 440 km/h (273.4 mph).
