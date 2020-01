For one, its current range includes two offerings, namely the Jesko all-out velocity effort and the Regera, a hybrid that aims to be the Grand Tourer of the lineup - fret not, the GT badge doesn't take away the sprinting insanity of the machine, as its speed records have come to show.Oh, and let's not forget the Max Velocity version of the Jesko, which will probably trade some of the original's downforce in favor of a top speed of at least 300 mph (who doesn't enjoy nicely rounded numbers?).Of course, the Egg maker is expected to go beyond this and perhaps introduce a larger range. In fact, we've discussed this during the recent Koenigsegg Sketch Challenge , a social media adventure introduced by Sasha Selipanov, the company's new Chief Designer.To be more precise, countless independent artists were invited to share their vision of the brand with us. And while mid-engined hypercars were the norm, we were also treated with standout proposals, such as an SUV (make sure to check out the details behind the link before you frown) and a purer Grand Tourer featuring a front-engined layout.Now, you should know that front-engined K GTs are also born outside the said challenge, as the rendering sitting before us proves.Coming from Yasid Oozeear, this pixel painting shows what would happen if the Koenigsegg Agera would give up some of the real estate found at the back for an uber-generous hood. And, given the more elegant aim of the vehicle, the massive fixed wing found on the actual Regera has been retired, reminding us of the carmaker's early models.Those of you who follow our Speed Shot tales (there's a dedicated tag below) might be familiar with this Long Nose approach, since we also discussed it last fall, albeit with the color scheme differences between the two approaches having a serious impact - last year's portrait featured a naked carbon approach - which skin exposes the newfound styling more? I'll let you be the judge of that.