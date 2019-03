Koenigsegg Jesko Takes a Week to Build, Dealers Secretly Bought a Few

The remaining units were spoken for in the 5 days that followed the Swiss debut of the 1,600 horsepower toy. But you might still be able to get your hands on one. How so? Well, company founder Christian Von Koenigsegg, who named the machine after his father Jesko Koenigsegg, explained that dealers had secured a few build slots for customers who couldn't make it to Geneva."A small number of vehicles were purchased by Koenigsegg dealers to secure build slots for potential clients who could not attend the Geneva show. Aspiring clients without a Jesko build slot are encouraged to contact their Koenigsegg dealer as soon as possible," the CEO explained.This move doesn't surprise us and here's hope that such practice stays reasonable. You see, the speculation market has a nasty habit of messing with such affairs. Nevertheless, given the uber-limited number we're talking about, the factory should be able to prevent any attempt of making easy money.The head honcho also stated the Regera is set to enter production at the end of 2020, with each unit taking a week to bring to life. Meanwhile, we could see the beast bringing a few records home.While everybody talks about the straight-line records of the Agera RS (the Jesko basically replaces this), it's no secret that the company is considering attacking the Nurburgring after its ill-fated One:1 attempt Building 125 examples of the Jesko is a major leap for the Swedes. For instance, the company only built 80 units of the Regera hybrid and 25 Agera RS monsters.Oh, and if you're willing to adorn your garage with a Jesko, there are a few things you need to know. As the carmaker explained from the get-go, there will be track-focused version with plenty of downforce and a model destined for maximum velocity runs.And while you pick your poison, you should know there are plenty of spec-portraying renderings around.