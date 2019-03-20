Koenigsegg Jesko Takes a Week to Build, Dealers Secretly Bought a Few

The new Koenigsegg Jesko is now SOLD OUT. The launch of the Koenigsegg Jesko at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show was an outstanding success. 83 cars were sold prior to the show. Agreements were made on the remainder within 5 days of the car’s debut on the Koenigsegg stand. With all down payments received, we are now in a position to share the Jesko’s success with the world. Koenigsegg Founder and CEO, Christian von Koenigsegg: The new Koenigsegg Jesko is the highest volume production run we’ve ever planned. For it to have sold out within days of its unveiling is both humbling and a wonderful testament to the outstanding crew we have at Koenigsegg. From the visionary work of our designers, engineers and technicians to the incredible job done by our sales team and our global network of Koenigsegg dealers – it took a great team to bring the Jesko to the world. We are very thankful for the reception it’s received from the press, the public and of course, our growing family of Koenigsegg owners. Jesko production will begin at the end of 2020 at the rate of one per week. The model can be specified in either of two variants – track or top speed – according to customer preference. The Koenigsegg Jesko will be homologated for road use in all relevant markets, worldwide. A small number of vehicles were purchased by Koenigsegg dealers to secure build slots for potential clients who could not attend the Geneva show. Aspiring clients without a Jesko build slot are encouraged to contact their Koenigsegg dealer as soon as possible.

