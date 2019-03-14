autoevolution
Koenigsegg Jesko Key Fob Is Amazing, Looks Like a Piece of Jewelry

This year's Geneva Motor Show is a sensational display of power. From "normal" supercars like the Ferrari F8 Tributo to electric hypercars such as the Pininfarina Battista, the Swiss even is an ode to going fast. And while the press days are well behind us, we still can't take our mind off the Koenigsegg Jesko.
We've already discussed the successor of the Agera, but we've never had the time to show you its key fob.

The key of the beast brings tricks we've seen on other Angelholm models, but nobody can call this ordinary. For instance, you can use the key to open and close the various panels of the car, with this being K's Autoskin system. The doors, rear clam and frunk lid are worked using hydraulic actuation. And no, this doesn't add too much weight, since the hydraulic systems were already in the car for the active aero and the chassis leveling hardware.

Now, you might wonder what the Ghost button is for. Well, this one can be used to deliver the full kinetic adventure - press it ann all the movable panels of the hypercar will do their thing (the carmaker obviously knows you'll wish to show this dance to your friends, so it came up with a button that integrates everything).

Of course, there are Angelholm machine owners who want to fully play to the piece-of-jewelry tune of the key fob. Well, the Swedish automotive producer allows them to have the goodie decorated with gold and diamonds. In fact, here's a Koenigsegg Regera key fob that comes with such features (the example behind the link brings a Rose Gold twist).

Meanwhile, the world wide web has dreamt of the future Koenigsegg key, a smart unit that can control even more of the machine's features and comes with a touchscreen.

