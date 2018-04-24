autoevolution
 

Koenigsegg Smart Key Concept Has a Touchscreen, Can Control Music

Every now and then, the various corners of the Internet deliver a surprising gadget that can easily bring one into a day-dreaming mood. And one of the latest toys of the kind is the concept Koenigsegg key you see here.
The toy showed up on multiple social media channels and it seems to have no official connection to the Swedish automotive producer - here's to hoping nobody decided to use an Angelholm machine as a twin-turbo V8 stereo for the outdoors.

All we have (at least for now) is a brief video that shows the main menu of the K smart key, while the user enters the music sub-menu, where it seems the man controls the volume of the soundtrack from outside the car.

Speaking of which, is the Agera portrayed in the background of the video real? We wouldn't bet on it.

Nevertheless, since BMW has brought a smart key to the market back in 2015, with the market for such goodies having evolved meanwhile, it wouldn't bother us to see hypercar producers coming up with such goodies.

So far, Koenigsegg owners who wanted their key fobs to be even more special have turned to aftermarket developers, but the results have more to do with the jewelry world than the gadget arena - here's an example for you.

This proposal seems to be the kind we associate with crowdfunding campaigns, especially given the details of the presentation video.

Of course, since we're talking about a device that might be connected to the world wide web and is certainly linked to one's vehicle, the safety concerns regarding the toy can't be ignored. After all, such smart keys can do much more than lock and unlock the vehicle, as, for instance, the said BMW goodie can be used to bring the car out of a tight parking spot.

Then again, since we might just be talking at an attention-grabbing initiative, it could be too early to consider such details.

 

