Koenigsegg Jesko Navigating Its Way Out Of The Geneva Motor Show Looks Tight

Koenigsegg promised it would introduce the successor of the Agera to this year's edition of the Geneva Motor Show. And boy, oh boy did the Swedish automotive producer deliver. The Swiss venue saw the company introducing the Jesko, a machine named after company founder Christian Von Koenigsegg's father (the name was also borrowed).

All the areas of the hypercar were touched for the generation change, with the most important bit being the gearbox. As usual, Angelholm likes to develop everything in house and the amazing nine-speed tranny of the hypercar is an example as good as any. That's because the gearbox packs no less than seven wet clutches. For instance, this promises to allow the driver to go straight from seventh to fourth gear for maximum acceleration.



Motivation still comes from the company's infamous twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8. However, this was pushed all the way to 1,600 horsepower. That output is delivered on E85, while topping up the tank with pump gas will see the unit delivering 1,280 ponies.



As far as the aerodynamics go, Koenigsegg will offer at least two versions of the



When it comes to the second version, a sister car, if you will, Christian Von Koenigsegg talked about this aiming for a 300 mph (make that 480 km/h) maximum velocity.



And since a tight scenario is the one that brought us here, we also need to mention the practicality assets of the Koenigsegg Jesko. The remastered carbon chassis of the hypercar offers superior headroom, legroom and visibility. And we can't wait to bring you the in-cabin footage of the vehicle's expected Nurburgring production car lap record, which might just happen this year.



