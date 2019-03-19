autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Up For Grabs: McLaren P1 GTR With 120 Miles On the Odometer

19 Mar 2019, 10:15 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
When it came out, the P1 was hailed as one of the three hypercars making up the Holy Trinity. Like the LaFerrari and 918 Spyder, the McLaren also happens to be a plug-in hybrid with tremendous performance, both in a straight line and in the corners.
17 photos
2016 McLaren P1 GTRMcLaren P1 GTRMcLaren P1 GTRMcLaren P1 GTRMcLaren P1 GTRMcLaren P1 GTRMcLaren P1 GTRMcLaren P1 GTRMcLaren P1 GTRMcLaren P1 GTRMcLaren P1 GTRMcLaren P1 GTRMcLaren P1 GTRMcLaren P1 GTRMcLaren P1 GTRMcLaren P1 GTR
Launched as a track-only model, the P1 GTR is even more extreme, totaling 58 examples compared to the road-going run of 375 units. Designed as a successor to the F1 GTR that took the overall victory at Le Mans, this fellow here used to retail at £1.9 million before options back in 2015.

Packing 83 horsepower more than the P1, the P1 GTR also happens to be lighter than the road-going sibling. Slick tires, more downforce, race-prepped suspension, and cornering forces of up to 1.54 G are some of the highlights of the V8-powered land missile. Zero to 60? That would be 2.8 seconds, thank you! On full song, the British bruiser can manage 217 mph (349 km/h).

It’s not often such a vehicle shows up for sale, but chassis number SBM12ABB6FW100040 can be yours for an undisclosed sum. Canepa says the odometer shows just 120 miles, and the green-orange color combination is a special commission. Adding to the exclusivity of the car, this is the first P1 GTR brought into the United States of America.

Customization further includes the McLaren Heritage badge up front, Alcantara dashboard, instrument cluster, and window recess. As a one-of-one order, we’re guessing SBM12ABB6FW100040 costs a lot more than £1.9 million. On the other hand, 900-plus horsepower doesn’t sound like much these days.

Road-going and race-ready hypercars alike are pushing beyond 1,000 horsepower, and even McLaren has crossed this threshold with the Speedtail. Woking also happens to be working on a successor for the P1, and we wouldn’t be surprised if the GTR would return once more, packing superior specifications.

Looking at the bigger picture, the ultimate version of the P1 will remain a blue-chip investment for decades to come. The transition from internal combustion to all-electric powertrains also helps, and McLaren is interested in making an e-hypercar of its own. Back in July 2018, the automaker promised to introduce no fewer than 18 new cars by 2025.
McLaren P1 GTR for sale McLaren P1 hypercar McLaren
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
MCLAREN models:
MCLAREN 720S SpiderMCLAREN 720S Spider ExoticMCLAREN SpeedtailMCLAREN Speedtail ExoticMCLAREN 600LTMCLAREN 600LT ExoticMCLAREN SennaMCLAREN Senna ExoticMCLAREN 570S SpiderMCLAREN 570S Spider ExoticAll MCLAREN models  
 
 