Up For Grabs: McLaren P1 GTR With 120 Miles On the Odometer

Looking at the bigger picture, the ultimate version of the P1 will remain a blue-chip investment for decades to come. The transition from internal combustion to all-electric powertrains also helps, and McLaren is interested in making an e-hypercar of its own. Back in July 2018, the automaker promised to introduce no fewer than 18 new cars by 2025. Launched as a track-only model, the P1 GTR is even more extreme, totaling 58 examples compared to the road-going run of 375 units. Designed as a successor to the F1 GTR that took the overall victory at Le Mans, this fellow here used to retail at £1.9 million before options back in 2015.Packing 83 horsepower more than the P1, the P1 GTR also happens to be lighter than the road-going sibling. Slick tires, more downforce, race-prepped suspension, and cornering forces of up to 1.54 G are some of the highlights of the V8-powered land missile. Zero to 60? That would be 2.8 seconds, thank you! On full song, the British bruiser can manage 217 mph (349 km/h).It’s not often such a vehicle shows up for sale, but chassis number SBM12ABB6FW100040 can be yours for an undisclosed sum. Canepa says the odometer shows just 120 miles, and the green-orange color combination is a special commission. Adding to the exclusivity of the car, this is the first P1 GTR brought into the United States of America.Customization further includes the McLaren Heritage badge up front, Alcantara dashboard, instrument cluster, and window recess. As a one-of-one order, we’re guessing SBM12ABB6FW100040 costs a lot more than £1.9 million. On the other hand, 900-plus horsepower doesn’t sound like much these days.Road-going and race-ready hypercars alike are pushing beyond 1,000 horsepower, and even McLaren has crossed this threshold with the Speedtail . Woking also happens to be working on a successor for the P1, and we wouldn’t be surprised if the GTR would return once more, packing superior specifications.Looking at the bigger picture, the ultimate version of the P1 will remain a blue-chip investment for decades to come. The transition from internal combustion to all-electric powertrains also helps, and McLaren is interested in making an e-hypercar of its own. Back in July 2018, the automaker promised to introduce no fewer than 18 new cars by 2025.