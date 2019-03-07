Koenigsegg Jesko Naraya Spec Looks Amazing

If we had to pick our favorite car from the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, it would have to be the Koenigsegg Jesko. For those of you who haven't learned about the hyperbeast yet, you should know this is the successor to the Agera RS, which still holds the record for the world's fastest production thanks to a 278 mph run. And while the newcomer, which is named after company founder Christian von Koenigsegg's father, promises to hit 300 mph, there's much more to the machine than that.