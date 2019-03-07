Koenigsegg Jesko Naraya Spec Looks Amazing

If we had to pick our favorite car from the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, it would have to be the Koenigsegg Jesko. For those of you who haven't learned about the hyperbeast yet, you should know this is the successor to the Agera RS, which still holds the record for the world's fastest production thanks to a 278 mph run. And while the newcomer, which is named after company founder Christian von Koenigsegg's father, promises to hit 300 mph, there's much more to the machine than that.
Each and every aspect of the Jesko is stunning in its own way. For instance, the beast comes with a nine-speed gearbox that packs seven clutches and can easily jump from seventh directly into four gear to allow maximum thrust.
Then again, such a tranny was required to make full use of the mid-engined animal's twin-turbo V8, which delivers 1,600 ponies on E85. Keep in mind that the unit features a pair of turbos and a compressor (tank and all) that shoots air straight into the said units to eliminate lag.
Heck,the beast can produce so much downforce (up to 3,086 lbs, while it tips the scales at 3,131 lbs) that its front axle had to be fitted with special Triplex dampers that used to only be destined for the rear axle of Koenigseggs.
Practicality was high on the list of requirements, with cabin room and visibility, as well as access, having been improved compared to the replaced hypercar.
While Koenigsegg only built 25 Agera RS units and 80 Regera hybrids, the Swedish automaker is set to bring 125 examples of the newcomer to the world. Pricing is set to kick off at just under $3 million plus tax, with this being one of the closest rivals of the Aston Martin Valkyrie.
Deliveries for the monster are set to commence next year, with the US being on the list. And since we hate the wait just as much as you do, we've decided to leave the (mainly) white configuration of the Geneva car behind and bring you more specs.
Thanks to the Instagram post below, you can check out renderings portraying the Koenigsegg Jesko in various configurations. You see, digital label MF Design has mirrored the specs of social media-famous Agera RS model, such as the Naraya, with its 24K gold details (you'll get to see the owners' accounts in the post).
