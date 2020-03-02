New Peugeot 208 Crowned 2020 Car of the Year, Tesla Model 3 Takes Second Place

Underpinned by the CMP vehicle architecture, the second generation of the Peugeot 208 is a good-looking hatchback. The subcompact urban dweller also happens to feature an all-electric version with kilowatt-hours on deck in addition to three-cylinder and four-cylinder turbo engine options.
Announced as a contender for the 2020 Car of the Year title in November of last year, the French Lion took the crown today to the detriment of the Tesla Model 3 and Porsche Taycan. All told, the Peugeot has racked up 281 points and 17 top votes from a handful of automotive journalists.
The Tesla Model 3, Porsche Taycan, Renault Clio, Ford Puma, Toyota Corolla, and BMW 1 Series in five-door hatchback flavor were awarded 242, 222, 211, 209, 152, and 133 points. In other words, the most affordable contender is the Clio at 14,890 euros while the Taycan starts at 105,607 euros.
The president of the jury contracted Peugeot’s higher-ups by videoconference and congratulated them for the award. “A complete car in all aspects” is how the all-new 208 is described by one of the jurors while another makes a case for “a really good alternative in the subcompact EV segment.”
This title also vindicates the 205 from the olden days, the predecessor of the 208. Offered between 1983 and 1998, the original missed out the CotY award to the Fiat Uno by a small margin 36 years ago (346 versus 325 points). The Volkswagen Golf took third place with only 156 points to its name.
Available from 15,490 euros, the Peugeot 208 in low-spec flavor comes with air conditioning, Lane Keeping Assist, traffic sign recognition, and plastic covers over the steelies as standard. LED daytime running lights are standard from the second trim level up while the Allure sweetens the deal with automatic climate control, the 3D digital instrument cluster, rear parking sensors and camera, and automatic windshield wipers among others.
The most expensive ICE option is the GT at 36,600 euros in Germany, featuring the front-wheel-drive electric powertrain with 100 kW of power. Capable of 100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.1 seconds and a top speed of 150 km/h (93 mph), the e-208 offers up to 340 kilometers (211 miles) of driving range.
