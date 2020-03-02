New Peugeot 208 Crowned 2020 Car of the Year, Tesla Model 3 Takes Second Place

More on this:

1 Meet the Ultimate Pocket-Rocket Hybrid, the Peugeot 106 Evolution

2 Peugeot Goes Big with New One-Ton Pickup, the Landtrek

3 Dear Santa, Please Rid Us of Fake Exhaust Tips

4 You Know You’re Drunk When You Can’t Tell You’re Missing a Tire

5 Peugeot Hypercar Will Go Endurance Racing in 2022