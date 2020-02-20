Peugeot Goes Big with New One-Ton Pick-Up, the Landtrek

Bet not many of you saw this coming, but here it is: French carmaker Peugeot just pulled the wraps off a pickup truck dedicated to the one-ton segment, and it doesn’t look half bad for a workhorse.
The vehicle is called Landtrek, and is meant to be a beachhead for the French in a segment that in places like Latin America and Africa constantly grows, and is now valued at 2.4 million units per year. Boasting a towing capacity of 3.5 tons, the truck will launch in the two markets at first, and in various body styles and engine configurations.
Styled to be in line with other cars presently manufactured by Peugeot, the Landtrek will be available as a chassis cab, single cab or double cab, Workhorse or Multipurpose versions, with rear- or front-wheel drive, and with a choice of either gasoline or diesel engines.
Riding up to 235 mm above ground, the truck will spin its wheels thanks to either a 1.9-liter diesel engine (150 hp, 350 Nm), or a 2.4-liter gasoline (210 hp and 320 Nm). The engines are paired to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic, respectively.
Peugeot has big plans for the truck, and will offer all the modern-day features buyers are looking for. There is Apple CarPlay or Android Auto compatibility, 10-inch screens, ADAS systems, cameras, and a long list of over 40 dedicated accessories.
The French carmaker says the new truck should be capable of handling everything the owners have to throw at it, after it has been put through its paces during testing for 2 million km (1.2 million miles).
Peugeot does not say when the truck will become available in Latin America and Africa, but it does hint that the truck will probably never be available in Europe, as the Landtrek “is not expected to be included in the scope of the marketing” there.
