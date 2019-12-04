Tesla Cybertruck Towing a Tesla Roadster Looks Like a Racing Crew at Work

Close-Up Look at Working Neuron EV T-One EV Pickup

The Tesla Cybertruck may have recently stolen the show on the pickup scene, but it’s by no means the only new kid on the block that’s worthy of your attention. 28 photos EV T-One is a somewhat more conventional looking



The T-One is a not a single vehicle, but more of a modular platform - its makers say it can take “various truck bodies” as well as a van body. From inside the cab, you will notice its unusual central driving position with a wrap-around dash design (it doesn’t look like the most efficient use of space, but it’s certainly cool). It also has two additional (reclining) seats behind the driver, should it need to carry more people.



However, it looks like the central driving position won’t be the only one available; some of the renderings show that it can be had with two seats up front.



In terms of performance, its maker didn’t make any claims about specific power or acceleration numbers, but it did say “performance is determined by usability.” That suggests it won’t have supercar beating acceleration, and that it will be powerful enough for the tasks it is intended for.



Neuron EV’s goal is not to mass produce its vehicles, opting instead for what it calls “smart production.” We presume that means its vehicles will be built to order and to customer specification.



But there’s still a long way to go before the Neuron EV T-One pickup comes anywhere near to being available for order. Right now a prototype of the vehicle was revealed at the 2019 China International Import Expo (2019 CIIE), held in Shanghai, but Neuron EV has yet to announce any clear production goals.



In case you were wondering why this California-based company chose the 2019 CIIE to unveil the T-One, that's because China is the world's largest market for electric vehicles. The move also suggests that if the truck does make it past the prototype stage, it will be available outside the United States as well.



