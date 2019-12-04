autoevolution

Close-Up Look at Working Neuron EV T-One EV Pickup

4 Dec 2019, 15:29 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The Tesla Cybertruck may have recently stolen the show on the pickup scene, but it’s by no means the only new kid on the block that’s worthy of your attention.
28 photos
Neuron EV T-OneNeuron EV T-OneNeuron EV T-OneNeuron EV T-OneNeuron EV T-OneNeuron EV T-OneNeuron EV T-OneNeuron EV T-OneNeuron EV T-OneNeuron EV T-OneNeuron EV T-OneNeuron EV T-OneNeuron EV T-OneNeuron EV T-OneNeuron EV T-OneNeuron EV T-OneNeuron EV T-OneNeuron EV T-OneNeuron EV T-OneNeuron EV T-OneNeuron EV T-OneNeuron EV T-OneNeuron EV T-OneNeuron EV T-OneNeuron EV T-OneNeuron EV T-OneNeuron EV T-One
The Neuron EV T-One is a somewhat more conventional looking electric pickup, but only if you compare it to the Tesla. If you compare it to current internal combustion-engined pickups, it honestly looks about as futuristic as the Cybertruck, only from a different parallel universe.

The T-One is a not a single vehicle, but more of a modular platform - its makers say it can take “various truck bodies” as well as a van body. From inside the cab, you will notice its unusual central driving position with a wrap-around dash design (it doesn’t look like the most efficient use of space, but it’s certainly cool). It also has two additional (reclining) seats behind the driver, should it need to carry more people.

However, it looks like the central driving position won’t be the only one available; some of the renderings show that it can be had with two seats up front.

In terms of performance, its maker didn’t make any claims about specific power or acceleration numbers, but it did say “performance is determined by usability.” That suggests it won’t have supercar beating acceleration, and that it will be powerful enough for the tasks it is intended for.

Neuron EV’s goal is not to mass produce its vehicles, opting instead for what it calls “smart production.” We presume that means its vehicles will be built to order and to customer specification.

But there’s still a long way to go before the Neuron EV T-One pickup comes anywhere near to being available for order. Right now a prototype of the vehicle was revealed at the 2019 China International Import Expo (2019 CIIE), held in Shanghai, but Neuron EV has yet to announce any clear production goals.

In case you were wondering why this California-based company chose the 2019 CIIE to unveil the T-One, that's because China is the world's largest market for electric vehicles. The move also suggests that if the truck does make it past the prototype stage, it will be available outside the United States as well.

neuron ev neuron ev t-one pickup EV pickup electric pickup EV electric vehicles
Competitors Have Finally Caught Up to Tesla ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again Stratolaunch: A Million Pounds, Six Engines and the Wingspan of a Football FieldStratolaunch: A Million Pounds, Six Engines and the Wingspan of a Football Field
What If Tesla Built This BMW M4 Rival? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Looking Back at 25 Years of Racing on the PlayStationLooking Back at 25 Years of Racing on the PlayStation
Is the Taycan a Magic Bullet or a Thorn in Porsche's Side? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Concept Cars of the Future - Solar-Powered 3-Wheel Aptera Never Needs ChargingConcept Cars of the Future - Solar-Powered 3-Wheel Aptera Never Needs Charging
Elon’s Cybertruck Is Not Ugly. It’s Revolutionary The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo (992) – What We Know So Far2021 Porsche 911 Turbo (992) – What We Know So Far
Could an Electric Dodge Charger SUV Challenge the Ford Mustang Mach-E? Lithium-Ion Batteries Deconstructed: Why They Are Terrible in the Cold Ditch New Year's Firecrackers, Get a Car With an Exhaust that Goes Bang InsteadDitch New Year's Firecrackers, Get a Car With an Exhaust that Goes Bang Instead
Latest car models:
TOYOTA C-HRTOYOTA C-HR CrossoverOPEL Insignia Grand SportOPEL Insignia Grand Sport CompactNISSAN SentraNISSAN Sentra CompactJAGUAR F-Type CoupeJAGUAR F-Type Coupe CoupePORSCHE Taycan 4SPORSCHE Taycan 4S CoupeAll car models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day