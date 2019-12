Specials from #Rotherham found this Peugeot tonight and arrested its driver for an expired license, no insurance, leaving an RTC, not showing up to court (x2) and last but by no means least, for driving whilst so incredibly drunk he failed to realise he was missing a tyre &‍B&‍B pic.twitter.com/kF8yo7mfvs — SYP Specials (@SYP_Specials) December 14, 2019

Go home, you’re drunk. And driving. And missing a tire.The shocking arrest was conducted by South Yorkshire Police in Rotherham, UK. The officers snapped a photo of the badly damaged silver Peugeot sedan and then used the bust as a cautionary tale on the official Twitter page: in case you didn’t know drunk-driving was bad, here’s how bad it can get.Luckily for everyone involved, including the drunk driver, no one was hurt during the ride that cost him a tire without his knowing. And, believe it or not, the missing tire was the icing on the cake in terms of traffic offenses he was able to amass on a single drive.“Specials from Rotherham found this Peugeot tonight and arrested its driver for an expired license, no insurance, leaving an RTC [road traffic collision], not showing up to court and last but by no means least, for driving whilst so incredibly drunk he failed to realise he was missing a tyre,” the tweet from the police reads.In case you’re a “pictures or it didn’t happen” kind of guy / gal, the police also have a photo of the car, which they shared along with this message. You will find it at the bottom of the page.Under UK law, drunk drivers can be sentenced to 6 months behind bars, unlimited fine and a 1-year driving ban.All jokes aside, drunk-driving remains a leading cause of fatal accidents, while also being the one that is 100 percent preventable. With the holiday season nearly upon us, remember: if you’re likely to consume alcohol, don’t drive. Stay safe and be responsible and you will not be turned into a cautionary tale like this guy was.