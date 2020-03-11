The X-Files: One of the Top Google Maps Features on Android Auto Goes Missing

But as many of us learned the hard way shortly after that, the speed limit in Google Maps comes and goes for pretty much everybody, so while it can be there today, there’s a good chance it goes missing tomorrow.Google hasn’t officially announced the speed limit in Google Maps on Android Auto, but in the last couple of months, this feature has rolled out gradually to more and more users.Oddly enough, many of the users who received the speed limit feature are now complaining that this feature is no longer there for a reason that’s pretty impossible to determine. And it’s all because Google itself doesn’t say a single word about it, so nobody can tell for sure what’s happening.On the other hand, there’s a good chance that the feature comes and goes just because Google is performing a series of tests before rolling it out to everybody. So while the speed limit showed up some time ago for a number of users, seeing it going away isn’t necessarily a surprise, as it was only activated by a server-side switch as part of the experiments that the search engine company is conducting.At this point, it’s hard to tell when this testing is coming to an end and when the speed limit is supposed to return.In the meantime, however, everyone can just make the switch to Waze, a Google-owned application that comes with a speed limit, traffic information, and so much more. If the thing you’re looking is beating traffic and avoiding jams, Waze could come in much handier than Google Maps in the majority of crowded cities.