Custom 1976 Bronco Is How Ford Should Make the New One

There’s not a lot of time left until Ford will pull the wraps off what is perhaps the most anticipated nameplate revival in years. The Bronco is coming back, in more than one version, and should be a killer on a market craving SUVs with a touch of nostalgia.
Before the brand new Bronco gets here, we spent most of 2020 covering all that happens on the topic. Aside from keeping you up to date with the latest on the new SUV, we also tried to give you a taste of the Bronco as it was long before many of us were even born.
Usually, that meant digging up Broncos in various guises, from custom to stock, from exciting to less so. And now, just one day after the Bronco Sport got leaked online, here’s a look at how the actual revival should look like.
What we have here is a customized Bronco from 1976 that was shown for the first time in public at SEMA three years ago. Officially, it is a ground-up restoration, but a closer look reveals the SUV is much more than that: a modernized, up-to-date machine ready to hit the contemporary roads.
Powered by a Ford Coyote 5.0-liter V8 engine fitted with a Whipple supercharger and linked to an automatic transmission, it retains the overall look of the decades-old model, yet brings a twist so modern it kind of makes us hope the upcoming variant could look just as good.
Painted in a color called PPG green and adorned with special striping, it features LED lights front and rear, power steering, power windows, and air conditioning system, and a fully independent front suspension. The two doors open to an interior covered in leather, from the headliner to the dash.
As is, the 1976 custom Bronco goes under the hammer in April, during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Palm Beach.
