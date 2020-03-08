2017 Lito Sora Electric Superbike Is a Rare Auction Find

There are countless companies now trying to make their mark on the segment by launching an electric motorcycle. Most of them are startups, there are some established names, but none have come up with a sellable product yet to rival electric cars.
Lito Motorcycles is part of the first category of bike builders. For several years, it has struggled to make a name for itself in the industry by launching such a product. And not just any bikes, but one of the world’s first “luxury electric superbikes,” one it calls Sora Signature Series.
Lito is usually asking sums that can exceed $100,000 for one of their Soras, so finding one on an auction site makes us wonder how much the owner hopes to fetch for it.
On the list of vehicles to sell during the Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach auction in April there is such a Lito Sora, and to our knowledge this is the first time an electric bike is selling at an event of such magnitude.
The bike is unmodified, and comes with all the features it had when it rolled off the Lito assembly lines in Quebec. That means there’s an electric motor to move it forward, a lithium-ion battery to give the motor its power, and several other amenities, including a 5.7-inch touchscreen and a USB port.
Performance wise, the bike is right up there at the top of the charts. Its motor, which develops a flimsy 57 and 66 ft/lbs of torque, is enough to push the carbon-fibered body of the bike to 60 mph in under four seconds.
The downside is the fact that being electric the bike requires spending some time plugged-in. When using a 220-volt quick-charging station, it needs 3.5 hours to get its fill, while a 110-volt wall outlet increases that time to a full 8 hours.
As said, despite its lack of notoriety, someone is trying to sell this bike at auction. We’ll keep you posted if they do.
