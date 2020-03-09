Leaked 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Looks Rugged, Isn't

Set to be part of the upcoming Bronco family mostly by name and exterior design, the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport is a crossover that looks like it could tackle mountains, but will most likely reside around malls and soccer practice parking lots.
Just days after some bits and bobs of the reinvented 2021 Bronco got leaked, today is time for the upcoming Bronco Sport to shine, as an unnamed Ford employee has snapped some very revealing photos of a pre-production prototype.
BroncoSportForum member Scotty got ahold of three of those pictures and spilled the beans on what is probably the worst-kept Ford secret in recent years.
Initially thought to bear the Maverick or the Bronco Maverick moniker, the Bronco Sport is an all-new crossover offering from Ford with no direct or indirect predecessors, so it will be interesting to see how it fares against more established rivals.
Based on the same architecture as the fourth-generation Ford Escape (C2 platform), the Baby Bronco is expected to be powered at the start by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost engine with 250 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque, but a 1.5-liter three-cylinder will probably join the lineup at some point as well. Apart from the bespoke and rugged-lloking exterior, the crossover will also feature a new interior compared with its donor.
Unlike the Escape, which is also offered in FWD guise, the Bronco Sport should be an all-wheel-drive affair, but no such details have been made official at this point. Despite the model having been mainly developed to cash-in on its bigger brother's success story, Ford may fit it with some extra electronic wizardry and a tad higher ground clearance to give it more off-road prowess compared to the Escape.
Even though the leaked photos are blurry, the prototype does seem to sport driveshafts both at the front and at the rear, somewhat enforcing our “AWD-only” speculation. We'll know more about the car when we get closer to its official unveiling, which should happen no long after the real Bronco legend is revealed.
