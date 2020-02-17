2021 Ford Bronco Reportedly Debuting in March, Baby Bronco in April

New Stratos Spotted Strutting Ferrari V8 in Maranello, Open Bay Looks Amazing

Both the mid- and compact-sized Bronco won’t be sold in Europe, making the 200,000-unit sales target ambitious for the United States market. Last year in the U.S. of A., the best-selling SUVs in the Ford Motor Company’s lineup were the Escape with 272,228 units and Explorer with 227,732 units, representing contractions of 11.3 and 26.1 percentage points over calendar year 2018. The announcement was made at the National Automobile Dealers Association Show in Las Vegas according to Automotive News. The report goes on to mention Bronco Sport as the nameplate of the unibodywith Escape underpinnings, not Bronco Maverick as it’s listed in the automaker’s original parts system. Automotive News also understands that the Baby Bronco will arrive at dealerships towards the end of the year while the body-on-frame sibling will follow in 2021. Next year, both SUVs are expected to sell approximately 200,000 units.That’s a seriously optimistic outlook given that Jeep is the more established brand in this segment. Bronco may have a cool ring to it, but the name in itself isn’t enough to make Wrangler loyalists switch to the Ford Motor Company.Because it’s based on the Escape compact crossover, the Baby Bronco will most likely compete against the Compass or Cherokee. It’s believed that Ford plans to expand the Bronco family with a third and subsequent models going forward, and the wildest of rumors also suggest an electric off-roader is in the offing.At the Capital Markets Day 2018, the Jeep brand presentation’s included a slide confirming the Wrangler EV by the end of 2022. Fiat Chrysler hasn’t offered any more details on the e-SUV, but in the meantime, the Renegade and Compass have received plug-in hybrid options with 50 km (31 mi) of all-electric range.Both the mid- and compact-sized Bronco won’t be sold in Europe, making the 200,000-unit sales target ambitious for the United States market. Last year in the U.S. of A., the best-selling SUVs in the Ford Motor Company’s lineup were the Escape with 272,228 units and Explorer with 227,732 units, representing contractions of 11.3 and 26.1 percentage points over calendar year 2018.