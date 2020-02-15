Tickford Says 2021 Ford Ranger Raptor V8 Special Edition Needs More Power

Ford may be currently developing the next-generation Ranger and Ranger Raptor, the latter called Project Redback according to a report. But until then, the outgoing model may get the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 from the Mustang GT.
We’ve first heard about Ford of Australia doing the V8 swap in January 2020, and the real deal may be revealed in late 2020 for the 2021 model year. Cars Guide reports that Tickford may add a supercharger for 529 kW and 828 Nm, translating to 719 PS or 709 horsepower and 611 pound-feet of torque.
The supercharging kit from Australian tuner and engineering company Tickford is already available for the Coyote-engined Mustang GT, featuring a 2.65-liter Roush TVS along with better cooling, an upgraded intake, and retuned ECU. “Let’s say a V8 Ranger does come out,” declared commercial director Andrew Philpott. “We will no doubt have people coming to us saying ‘supercharge it’.”
Supercharger Power Pack is how the option is called, and the Stage 1 is available at 17,995 Australian dollars. Tickford has also supercharged the F-150 pickup truck, which is available in Australia through unofficial channels.
Having driven the Ranger Raptor with the bi-turbo diesel in European specification, there’s no denying the mid-sized pickup is adequately powerful and torquey. Swapping the four-potter with a V8 is seriously tempting, more so if the Twin Vortices Series blower has enough room in the engine bay.
On the other hand, don’t get your hopes up for a series-production Ranger Raptor with eight cylinders. Project Redback is expected to get the underpinnings from the 2021 Ford Bronco, and at best, the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 from the Edge ST and F-150 will have to suffice. The six-cylinder mill develops 335 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque at 3,250 rpm.
As for the bone-stock Ranger, we could get the all-new pickup truck as early as 2021 with styling from the F-Series line of full-size workhorses. As with the outgoing model, the newcomer is in Australia as well.
