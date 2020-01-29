2021 Ford Bronco Maverick Name Apparently Confirmed for Baby SUV

4 2021 Ford Bronco vs 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E Is a War of Ages

What were you doing in May 2018? Among others, yours truly reported that Ford went to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office with the Maverick nameplate for "automobiles" and "exterior badges for automobiles."







FORD PARTS GUY posted a picture of the automaker’s parts system on the



As a side note, the Escape was called Maverick long ago in a few parts of the world. This leads us to believe that



Care to guess what’s hiding under the skin?



Scheduled to enter production in August 2020, the Bronco Maverick rides on the C2 vehicle architecture of the Escape, Kuga, and Focus. CX430 is the project’s codename, and knowing the platform’s current applications, it shouldn’t come as a surprise if Ford offers the 1.5-liter EcoBoost as the standard mill.



As opposed to what 1.5-liter EcoBoost used to mean, the Dragon engine family consists of three-cylinder turbo powerplants like the ones in the Escape, Fiesta ST, and Focus. An evolution of the 1.0-liter EcoBoost, the Dragon could be joined by the 2.0- and 2.3-liter EcoBoost to please more demanding customers. A hybrid and plug-in hybrid are also possible, but only time will tell what kind of powertrains the compact off-roader will get.



