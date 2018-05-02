Ford Trademarks Maverick, Timberline With The UPSTO

More on this:

1 Ford To End U.S. Focus Production in May 2018, China-made Focus Active Incoming

2 Ford Escort Facelifted Just In Time For Auto China 2018

3 2020 Ford Explorer Teased in Beijing, Will be Made in China and Chicago

4 Ford Passenger Car Lineup to Consist of Only two Models in North America by 2020

5 Ford Mustang Hybrid Said to Have About 400 HP and 400 LB-FT