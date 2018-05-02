Ford Trademarks Maverick, Timberline With The UPSTO

Back in December 2016, Ford filed Maverick with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for “automobiles” and “exterior badges for automobiles.” A name with great tradition for the Blue Oval, Maverick was used for a FWD compact car and some SUVs, including the re-badged Nissan Patrol sold in Australia from 1988 to 1994.
Fast-forward to 2018, and the USPTO finally published the application on April 17th. The question is, what sort of vehicle would be worthy of the Maverick nameplate in the United States? A sub-Mustang pony car would be interesting, but won’t happen anytime soon as Ford prepares to cut its passenger-car lineup down to two models. Those models, are you might know, are the Mustang and Focus Active.
On the other hand, there’s something that Ford calls the "yet-to-be-named off-road” small SUV. Previewed in March 2018, the newcomer looks rugged and lifestyle-oriented despite its teeny-weeny dimensions, something the Indian-built EcoSport and Escape can only dream of. To this effect, Maverick fits like a hand in glove.
The Ford Motor Company won’t be stopping here, though. According to Car & Driver, the trademark for Timberline might’ve been filed for “a trim designation, such as Ranger Timberline or Bronco Timberline.” That makes plenty of sense when you think about it, but then again, bear in mind that Timberline could also be a nod to the wood panels found on woodie cars such as the Jeep Grand Wagoneer.
After contacting North America vehicle communications manager Mike Levine, Car & Driver was informed that Ford trademarks names “as a normal course of business.” Therefore, the Dearborn-based automaker can’t confirm or deny what are its plans for the nameplates registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Adding fuel to the fire, the USPTO initially refused the application for Timberline because of possible confusion with the intellectual property owned by other companies. Given these circumstances, Ford might be told by the Patent and Trademark Office to think about a different name, something that wouldn’t be confused with trademarks already registered in the United States.
