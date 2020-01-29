2021 Mercedes S-Class Steering Wheel Allegedly Leaked

The all-new S-Class is still going to have a steering wheel. Thank God! Mercedes was very into autonomous technology, and for a while, it looked like the W223 S-Class was eventually going to become a self-piloted craft.
If that happens, we want a little R2-D2 on the dash to converse with while the Mercedes navigates to work. But if this ends up being the steering wheel they use in the new sedan, nobody is ever going to want to let go.
And why wouldn't it be the new S-Class wheel? We saw the same design on the E-Class facelift prototype last week, and we know how much Mercedes likes to share parts between cars. It's still got the capacity switches and buttons, but they're not black instead of silver, being squeezed on four really narrow spokes instead of two big silver ones.
The central cap, the thing that holds the airbag is also much smaller. All these things tie in with progress made by the interior department of that other Stuttgart powerhouse, Porsche. But it's not the only wheel design planned for the S-Class.
Based on the black-silver sporty color combo and the thick thumb grips, this could be the design for the AMG Line models. The prototype seen yesterday was the ideal candidate We saw other test cars with a classier, slightly retro twin-spoke arrangement. In total, there should be four or five variations. Also, these parts could go into the next C-Class, the EQS or any other car that deserves them, including upcoming facelifts. What do you think, is it better than what Mercedes offers now?
In any case, we believe the W223 S-Class will launch in about three months to half a year. All the engines should be mild-hybrids, clean and efficient, while plug-in versions are inevitable as well. It's a much bigger car than before, but we're pretty sure Mercedes will have to offer a lot of 2-liter engines in Europe.
