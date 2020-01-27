Ford GT Speedster Concept Looks Like an Old-School Le Mans Racer

One might argue that a Speedster incarnation of the new Ford GT is ridiculous and that's probably true. However, there might just be a method to the madness that led to the creation of this rendering, which gives us a no-top FGT.
The pixel work leaves the body panels behind the seats in place, though, while not portraying a no-windshield machine - the latter is quite small, but it is there. As for the cabin of the vehicle, this has gained a pair of Sparco racing seats.
For one thing, you should know this pixel portrait is aimed at placing the Blue Oval at a select table that currently only involves Ferrari and McLaren, but will welcome Aston Martin soon.
I'm referring to the Speedster club - the Prancing Horse has brought this back under the spotlights via the Monza SP1 and SP2, while McLaren has replied with the Elva. As for Gaydon, the carmaker is preparing to introduce a similar machine, which will come with V12 power like the Fezza, but make use of twin-turbochaging, as is the case with the Macca.
Of course, purists will argue that chopping the roof off a GT will compromise the torsional stiffness. And since this is a supercar aimed at offering a motorsport-like experience, no amount of open-air thrills can justify even the slightest performance compromise.
Nevertheless, we must keep in mind that the second generation of the GT is more or a racecar with license plates than anything else. And there was a time when Le Mans racers came with an open top - since technology has obviously come a long way since then, modern carbon structures can address the said matter.
In case you're wondering, we must thank digital art label Car News Network for the pixel play sitting before us (make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below for a quick comparo involving the rendering and the actual supercar).
For one thing, you should know this pixel portrait is aimed at placing the Blue Oval at a select table that currently only involves Ferrari and McLaren, but will welcome Aston Martin soon.
I'm referring to the Speedster club - the Prancing Horse has brought this back under the spotlights via the Monza SP1 and SP2, while McLaren has replied with the Elva. As for Gaydon, the carmaker is preparing to introduce a similar machine, which will come with V12 power like the Fezza, but make use of twin-turbochaging, as is the case with the Macca.
Of course, purists will argue that chopping the roof off a GT will compromise the torsional stiffness. And since this is a supercar aimed at offering a motorsport-like experience, no amount of open-air thrills can justify even the slightest performance compromise.
Nevertheless, we must keep in mind that the second generation of the GT is more or a racecar with license plates than anything else. And there was a time when Le Mans racers came with an open top - since technology has obviously come a long way since then, modern carbon structures can address the said matter.
In case you're wondering, we must thank digital art label Car News Network for the pixel play sitting before us (make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below for a quick comparo involving the rendering and the actual supercar).