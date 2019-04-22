Ford Trademarks Scout, Bronco Scout, But What For?

Following the return of the Ranger for the 2019 model year, Ford plans to redesign the Bronco for the 21st century. Following two trademark applications for Scout and Bronco Scout with the USPTO, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that wishful thinking kicked into overdrive.
Discovered by Ford Authority, the trademarks were filed on April 15th for “land motor vehicles, namely, passenger automobiles, pickup trucks, and sport utility vehicles.” Remember the International Harvester Scout off-road vehicle produced in Fort Wayne, Indiana from 1961 to 1980?
We don’t believe in coincidences, and on that note, International Harvester used to manufacture the Power Stroke turbo diesels until Ford came up with the 6.7-liter engine in 2010. The Scout nameplate makes sense in this application, or better still, Bronco Scout sounds perfect for the Baby Bronco.
The smaller of the two brothers is expected to share the C2 vehicle architecture of the 2020 Escape and 2019 Focus, blending transverse-mounted drivetrains with mid-size Bronco styling. Given the platform’s modularity, hybrid and plug-in hybrid EcoBoost options are expected.
As for the big brother, it is believed that Ford will transplant the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 from the Edge ST. That much suck-squeeze-bang-blow should give the Jeep Wrangler a run for its money. The Ranger-based platform and Dana-designed axle technology are other highlights, and surprisingly enough, there’s talk of a seven-speed manual option.
On a different note, Scout is a trademark that Skoda also owns in Europe. In the case of the Octavia, Karoq, and Kodiaq, the Scout badge comes with all-terrain capability and lots of aesthetic improvements. According to Hau Thai-Tang, the off-road Escape spin-off will be revealed in six months or thereabouts.
The vice president of product development and purchasing didn’t mention Baby Bronco when he made the announcement but confirmed a boxier silhouette. For the 2020 model year, the Escape does look like a jacked-up 2019 Focus if you squint your eyes a little.
As if the crossover and SUV craze wasn’t crazy enough, the Blue Oval prepares to introduce a Mustang-inspired electric crossover as well. Previously teased as the Mach 1, Ford appears to have changed the name of the all-wheel-drive EV to Mach E.
