autoevolution

Ford Trademarks Scout, Bronco Scout, But What For?

22 Apr 2019, 16:33 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Following the return of the Ranger for the 2019 model year, Ford plans to redesign the Bronco for the 21st century. Following two trademark applications for Scout and Bronco Scout with the USPTO, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that wishful thinking kicked into overdrive.
32 photos
2020 Ford Bronco prototype2020 Ford Bronco prototype2020 Ford Bronco rendering2020 Ford Bronco rendering2020 Ford Bronco rendering2020 Ford Bronco rendering2020 Ford Bronco rendering2020 Ford Bronco rendering2020 Ford Bronco rendering2020 Ford Bronco rendering2020 Ford Bronco rendering2020 Ford Bronco rendering2020 Ford Escape Debuts With Car-Like Look2020 Ford Escape Debuts With Car-Like Look2020 Ford Escape Debuts With Car-Like Look2020 Ford Escape Debuts With Car-Like Look2020 Ford Escape Debuts With Car-Like Look2020 Ford Escape Debuts With Car-Like Look2020 Ford Escape Debuts With Car-Like Look2020 Ford Escape Debuts With Car-Like Look2020 Ford Escape Debuts With Car-Like Look2020 Ford Escape Debuts With Car-Like Look2020 Ford Escape Debuts With Car-Like Look2020 Ford Escape Debuts With Car-Like Look2020 Ford Escape Debuts With Car-Like Look2020 Ford Escape Debuts With Car-Like Look2020 Ford Escape Debuts With Car-Like Look2020 Ford Escape Debuts With Car-Like Look2020 Ford Escape Debuts With Car-Like Look2020 Ford Escape Debuts With Car-Like Look2020 Ford Escape Debuts With Car-Like Look
Discovered by Ford Authority, the trademarks were filed on April 15th for “land motor vehicles, namely, passenger automobiles, pickup trucks, and sport utility vehicles.” Remember the International Harvester Scout off-road vehicle produced in Fort Wayne, Indiana from 1961 to 1980?

We don’t believe in coincidences, and on that note, International Harvester used to manufacture the Power Stroke turbo diesels until Ford came up with the 6.7-liter engine in 2010. The Scout nameplate makes sense in this application, or better still, Bronco Scout sounds perfect for the Baby Bronco.

The smaller of the two brothers is expected to share the C2 vehicle architecture of the 2020 Escape and 2019 Focus, blending transverse-mounted drivetrains with mid-size Bronco styling. Given the platform’s modularity, hybrid and plug-in hybrid EcoBoost options are expected.

As for the big brother, it is believed that Ford will transplant the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 from the Edge ST. That much suck-squeeze-bang-blow should give the Jeep Wrangler a run for its money. The Ranger-based platform and Dana-designed axle technology are other highlights, and surprisingly enough, there’s talk of a seven-speed manual option.

On a different note, Scout is a trademark that Skoda also owns in Europe. In the case of the Octavia, Karoq, and Kodiaq, the Scout badge comes with all-terrain capability and lots of aesthetic improvements. According to Hau Thai-Tang, the off-road Escape spin-off will be revealed in six months or thereabouts.

The vice president of product development and purchasing didn’t mention Baby Bronco when he made the announcement but confirmed a boxier silhouette. For the 2020 model year, the Escape does look like a jacked-up 2019 Focus if you squint your eyes a little.

As if the crossover and SUV craze wasn’t crazy enough, the Blue Oval prepares to introduce a Mustang-inspired electric crossover as well. Previously teased as the Mach 1, Ford appears to have changed the name of the all-wheel-drive EV to Mach E.
Ford Bronco Ford Bronco Scout Ford Scout trademark
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Green NCAP? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
FORD models:
FORD EscapeFORD Escape CrossoverFORD KugaFORD Kuga Small SUVFORD TaurusFORD Taurus CompactFORD Ranger WildtrakFORD Ranger Wildtrak Heavy Duty PickupFORD Mustang Shelby GT500FORD Mustang Shelby GT500 CoupeAll FORD models  
 
 