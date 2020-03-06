4 2021 Ford Bronco Images: This Is Pretty Much It

1 2021 Ford Bronco vs 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E Is a War of Ages

More on this:

2021 Ford Bronco Photographed Uncamouflaged at Michigan Assembly Plant

To be revealed sometime this month ahead of the unibody Baby Bronco, the body-on-frame Bronco has been photographed with the production sheet metal, black paintwork, series-production wheels, and no camouflage whatsoever. The two- and four-door models were initially uploaded to the Bronco6G forums, but both pictures were immediately taken down at the request of the Ford Motor Company. 26 photos



The Blue Oval also took inspiration with the location of the spare wheel and third brake light, and as you can tell from the near-production prototype with the alloys, the center caps feature the Bronco logo. The second prototype is equipped with steelies for some reason or another, mirroring the design of the entry-level configuration of



Not only are they made at the same assembly plant in Michigan, but the Bronco is thought to utilize an evolution of the T6 vehicle architecture that underpins the mid-sized pickup truck. These underpinnings are also thought to serve as the basis for the next-generation Ranger for both the U.S. of A. and rest of the world.



The Bronco6G user who uploaded the pictures is adamant “we are getting what we want” from the all-new Bronco, including a rear door that sings just like the Wrangler’s door. Both unpainted and body-color fender flares are featured, and if you were wondering, a soft top is expected as an optional extra as well.



Opinions in regard to the engine-transmission combo are all over the place, but Ford’s video for the Bronco R dune basher has the unmistakable soundtrack of a six-cylinder engine. The



The 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo has also been rumored, along with a seven-speed manual transmission. Referred to as the



Happily for soon-to-be customers and expecting enthusiasts, Real Steel Cars re-published the shots on his Instagram in addition to discussing what the future holds for the Bronco on YouTube. First things first, it should be highlighted that both body styles come with removable roof panels just like the Jeep Wrangler.The Blue Oval also took inspiration with the location of the spare wheel and third brake light, and as you can tell from the near-production prototype with the alloys, the center caps feature the Bronco logo. The second prototype is equipped with steelies for some reason or another, mirroring the design of the entry-level configuration of the Ranger . Speaking of which, the two are very similar.Not only are they made at the same assembly plant in Michigan, but the Bronco is thought to utilize an evolution of the T6 vehicle architecture that underpins the mid-sized pickup truck. These underpinnings are also thought to serve as the basis for the next-generation Ranger for both the U.S. of A. and rest of the world.The Bronco6G user who uploaded the pictures is adamant “we are getting what we want” from the all-new Bronco, including a rear door that sings just like the Wrangler’s door. Both unpainted and body-color fender flares are featured, and if you were wondering, a soft top is expected as an optional extra as well.Opinions in regard to the engine-transmission combo are all over the place, but Ford’s video for the Bronco R dune basher has the unmistakable soundtrack of a six-cylinder engine. The 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 is the most likely culprit, matched to the 10-speed automatic transmission of the Ranger as well as the F-150.The 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo has also been rumored, along with a seven-speed manual transmission. Referred to as the 7MTI550 or MT-88 , the Getrag-designed gearbox can handle 550 Nm (406 pound-feet) of torque.