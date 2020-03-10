2021 Ford Bronco Two-Door, Four-Door Possibly Leaked Without Camouflage

This Ruf Rodeo Concept Is One Porsche You Don’t Mess With

After the Bronco Sport was leaked without any sort of camouflage whatsoever, the body-on-frame Bronco shows up in low-resolution photographs. Both the two- and four-door appear to be close in design to the pre-production prototypes teased by Ford and spied by the carparazzi, though the quality of the pictures leaves much to be desired. 5 photos



The six-lug pattern mirrors that of the Ranger, and you shouldn’t be surprised by it because the mid-size utility vehicle has plenty in common with the Blue Oval’s pickup truck. Word has it the Bronco is an evolution of the Ranger’s underpinnings, and its platform will be utilized with few modifications for the next-generation workhorse.



As opposed to the more spacious four-door body style, the two-door Bronco is the one to get if you’re planning on hitting the trails. The shorter wheelbase complements the short overhangs like a hand in glove, and knowing Ford, official accessories such as a snorkel and a suspension lift kit will be introduced in a matter of months.



On that note, don’t expect the interior to be that much different from the Ranger’s. SYNC touchscreen infotainment should be the technological pinnacle of the cabin, and between the two front seats, brace yourselves for a 10-speed automatic transmission. It remains to be seen if a seven-speed manual will be offered as an optional extra.



On the suck-squeeze-bang-blow front, the 4WD off-roader is expected to pack four- and six-cylinder turbocharged mills from the EcoBoost family. The 2.3 from the Ranger makes sense as the entry-level option while the 2.7 from the Edge ST and F-150 would be more appropriate for serious off-roading thanks to 400 pound-feet of torque. With 325 horsepower on tap, the V6 would also have the upper hand over the eTorque mild-hybrid Pentastar V6 of the



