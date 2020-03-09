autoevolution
NOW THIS:  autoevolution's "Harley-Davidson Month" Read all about it  
Car reviews:
 

FCA GME-T4 Engine Will Be Produced in the U.S. From 2021

9 Mar 2020, 12:39 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
Back in April 2015, former chief executive Sergio Marchionne announced with pomp and circumstance that Termoli, Italy will produce two new turbocharged engines for Alfa Romeo. The six-cylinder is a Ferrari-derived V6 currently unique to the Quadrifoglio while the four-cylinder is also known as the Hurricane in Jeep products such as the Wrangler, Cherokee, and Grand Commander.
121 photos
Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 2.2 CRD AT8
Also known as the GME-T4, the 2.0-liter powerplant will be produced in Kokomo, Indiana from the second quarter of 2021. The transmission plant will be repurposed into an engine plant as part of a $400-million investment, and the revamped facility will add close to 200 jobs for a total of more than 8,300 employees.

“While the 2.0-liter is a current engine option in the Jeep Wrangler and Cherokee models, a significant number of new technologies can be applied to this engine, making it relevant for the future,” said chief operating officer Mark Stewart. More to the point, the four-cylinder “will play an important role in our plans to offer electric engine options across 30 nameplates” by calendar year 2022.

While on the subject of electrification, the GME-T4 is already available as a mild hybrid. eTorque is how Fiat Chrysler Automobiles calls this technology, consisting of a belt-driven motor generator that runs on 48 volts. In addition to seamless start and stop in stop-and-go traffic conditions, the eTorque can harvest brake energy and add short bursts of torque to the crankshaft for additional performance.

Also worthy of mention, the 12-volt traditional starter motor has been retained because it’s better suited for cold starts and the initial start on any given day. Both the 2.0-liter Hurricane and 3.6-liter Pentastar are available with this fuel-saving technology, but Jeep and Alfa Romeo have bigger plans going forward.

Plug-in hybrids and all-electric vehicles are of utmost necessity for both brands as well as the remainder of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, including Dodge. While the Durango is confirmed to add a mild-hybrid option, the Grand Cherokee, Wagoneer, and Grand Wagoneer will go plug-in hybrid under the 4xe nameplate.

hurricane GME-T4 FCA Jeep Wrangler Alfa Romeo Giulia Jeep Alfa Romeo
press release
 
 
 
 
 