This Ruf Rodeo Concept Is One Porsche You Don’t Mess With

It’s been some time since we’ve last heard anything from Ruf, the German car builder that for years has been in the market of coming up with crazy designs based on Porsches. But by the looks of it, the wait was worth while.
In the second week of March, out of the blue, Ruf pulled the wraps off the Rodeo concept, a Porsche-inspired car that has been specifically bred for off-roading and the craziest of uses.
The company says it took inspiration in designing the Rodeo from the Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance, but there are elements fitted on it that hint to names like Ralph Lauren. That’s right, Ralph Lauren.
The Rodeo is your typical Porsche-inspired modern Ruf: a carbon fiber monocoque chassis on top of which sits a customized body. On it we can find an insane-looking roof rack, a massive bull-bar wrapped in rope, and a sand shovel tied to the rear hood.
What really sets the Rodeo apart from say the regular Ruf SCR is the four-wheel-drive system fitted on it, the larger all-terrain tires, and the long-travel suspension.
“When we began building our own automobiles it was all for the thrill of the drive,” said in a statement Estonia Ruf, marketing director of the company.
“The Rodeo Concept combines that passion for cars with the love of western culture – an appreciation I found while studying in Oklahoma, USA. This car is inspired by some of our favorite people and our love for the countryside.”
Ruf does not say whether it plans of making the Rodeo a production car, but it hints it may do just that, as the concept can be used with either the normally-aspirated or turbocharged Ruf flat-six engine.
Until more is revealed about a possible production run, you can enjoy both the Rodeo and the first production SCR in the gallery attached above.
