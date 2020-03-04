2018 Ford GT in Liquid Blue Comes with No Racing Stripes, Is Still a Monster

Enough time has passed since the first deliveries of the Ford GT began (the supercar having been introduced at the 2015 North American International Auto Show) that not even Ford’s toughest lawyers can stop owners of the coveted sports car from selling it to whomever they like. But despite what some might consider an abundance of GTs on the open market, there still aren’t enough of them to go around.
This is one of the reasons why GTs are not selling as regular cars do, and despite their rather young age they go for big bucks at auctions across the U.S. And at such a Barrett-Jackson event in April in Palm Beach, yet another GT is looking for a new owner.
Over the years, we’ve seen GTs in various guises going down this path, but this one here is quite the looker because of the way it was optioned.
Finished in a color called Liquid Blue, the car looks neater than usual as it lacks the racing stripes Ford likes to fit GTs with in a bid to remind everyone when it was a force in motorsport.
Add a carbon-fiber trim package for the body to the lack of stripes, a set of lightweight carbon-fiber wheels to get it going, a titanium exhaust, and an interior in Light Speed to contrast the exterior paint, and you have a pretty good picture as to what this car is all about.
The vehicle sells at the said auction, but it is not offered without a few extras. Whoever gets their hands on it will also receive the original delivery car cover, photos of the car being assembled, a window sticker, and the carbon fiber order kit box. As an extra, there is a set of 20-inch black wheels thrown in the mix as well.
As usual when talking about Barrett-Jackson, the GT will go under the hammer with no reserve, meaning it will go to the one that offers the most.
