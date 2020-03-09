2022 Ford Courier Unibody Pickup Truck Reportedly Shown to “Top Dealers”

It’s been four years since the rumor mill started suggesting the revival of the Courier, now we hear that “top dealers” have seen the unibody pickup. Due to be revealed in 2021, the Ford Focus-based small truck “is expected to have a starting price under $20,000” according to Automotive News.
Given that the 2020 Fusion and 2020 Fiesta start at $23,170 and $14,260 excluding destination charge, the price point sounds feasible. The Ranger and F-150, by comparison, will set you back $24,410 and $28,745. Although a compact, the Courier’s biggest nemesis right now is the mid-sized Ridgeline. Honda is charging $33,900 for the entry-level specification.
Automotive News also suggests that the Courier – or whatever it’ll be called - “would effectively replace some sedans.” The Fusion is on its last legs in the United States, preparing to be replaced by a Subaru Outback-inspired station wagon with enough ground clearance and cladding to be marketed as a crossover. The Fiesta Sedan will be discontinued this very year.
Codenamed P758 according to a report from an Australian motoring publication, the Courier would serve as an indirect successor to the Ford Ranchero as well. Being based on a front- and all-wheel-drive platform that’s currently utilized by the Focus and Escape, the newcomer could be offered with 1.5- to 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine options and an eight-speed tranny.
Expected to enter production before the end of 2021, the 2022 Ford Courier would be assembled at the Hermosillo facility in Mexico. The Blue Oval intends to sell 100,000 units per year, an output that may be a little too optimistic given the limited capability of a unibody over a true truck.
Both the Ranger and F-150 are body-on-frame, but with the right type of marketing, Ford may elevate the Courier into something more than a pickup. Like the Santa Cruz from Hyundai, chances are that Ford will promote the Courier as a crossover-truck combo for customers with active lifestyles, customers who don’t need towing capacity or off-road capability.
Automotive News also suggests that the Courier – or whatever it’ll be called - “would effectively replace some sedans.” The Fusion is on its last legs in the United States, preparing to be replaced by a Subaru Outback-inspired station wagon with enough ground clearance and cladding to be marketed as a crossover. The Fiesta Sedan will be discontinued this very year.
Codenamed P758 according to a report from an Australian motoring publication, the Courier would serve as an indirect successor to the Ford Ranchero as well. Being based on a front- and all-wheel-drive platform that’s currently utilized by the Focus and Escape, the newcomer could be offered with 1.5- to 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine options and an eight-speed tranny.
Expected to enter production before the end of 2021, the 2022 Ford Courier would be assembled at the Hermosillo facility in Mexico. The Blue Oval intends to sell 100,000 units per year, an output that may be a little too optimistic given the limited capability of a unibody over a true truck.
Both the Ranger and F-150 are body-on-frame, but with the right type of marketing, Ford may elevate the Courier into something more than a pickup. Like the Santa Cruz from Hyundai, chances are that Ford will promote the Courier as a crossover-truck combo for customers with active lifestyles, customers who don’t need towing capacity or off-road capability.